Norwegian Air is adding its first route to Brazil as it continues to aggressively ramp up its trans-Atlantic schedule.

The fast-growing European low-cost carrier will begin flying from its hub at London Gatwick to Rio de Janeiro, starting a schedule of four flights a week on March 31. Norwegian will fly the route with its 344-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Norwegian’s new route will challenge British Airways, the only other carrier flying between the cities. British Airways’ service from Rio de Janeiro operates to its main hub at London Heathrow.

The new Brazil flights come after Norwegian Air began flying from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires earlier this year. The airline also has set up an Argentine unit that now operates several domestic routes within that country.

“We’re building on our expansive global network by launching our first flights to Brazil and making South America available to even more people,” Norwegian Air CEO Bjørn Kjos said in a statement. “Our new Rio de Janeiro route breaks the monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Brazil as we’re committed to lowering fares and making travel more affordable for all leisure and business travelers.”

Norwegian also has had a dramatic growth spurt in the United States, where it now flies more than 50 nonstop routes to Europe from 15 U.S. destinations.

But it hasn't all been growth for Norwegian. The carrier's London-Singapore route will end in January, only a little more than a year after it began.

"Norwegian has taken the decision to no longer operate the London to Singapore service ... and will instead use this capacity elsewhere on the network," Norwegian said in a statement to USA TODAY's Today in the Sky blog in September, when news that the Singapore flights would end first broke.

"Next spring, Norwegian will instead expand into Brazil, where there is a greater opportunity for growth," the carrier added, foreshadowing Tuesday's announcement of Rio flights.

