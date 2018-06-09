The fleet and hubs of American Airlines

Travelers on American Airlines have a free new in-flight entertainment option.

The world's largest airline now offers live TV on more than 100 planes flying domestic routes, with plans to expand that to 700 planes by the end of 2019 as American upgrades in-flight Wi-Fi options.

Passengers on domestic flights will have their pick of 12 channels: Bravo, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Disney, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, Telemundo, TNT and USA.

The shows, which are in addition to on-demand TV shows and movies, won't be offered on seat-back screens. Travelers will watch them on their laptops, smartphones and tablets. The best part: you don't have to pay for in-flight Wi-Fi to access the channels.

The free TV is available on Airbus A320s and Airbus A319s. Those planes are used on a wide variety routes including Dallas/Fort Worth-Atlanta, Phoenix-Seattle, Nashville-Charlotte, Philadelphia-Fort Lauderdale and Washington National-Charlotte.

American is a latecomer to live TV, at least on domestic flights. JetBlue made it a hallmark of its service with seat-back screens offering free live DirectTV. Southwest Airlines has offered free TV for several years and Delta offers free live TV on select flights.

American likes to brag that it is the only carrier offering free live TV on international flights. The carrier says its entire long-haul international fleet has five channels, including CNNi, BBC and Sport24.

