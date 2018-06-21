What a week of immigration news, OP friends.

And yet somehow, at the end of it all, we're talking about Melania's wardrobe.

Keep up with the latest, get your friends to subscribe and let's do this.

The Jacket

As the chatter continued about what we didn't know from President Donald Trump's executive order, the masses honed in one specific thing on Thursday:

First lady Melania Trump's jacket.

FLOTUS made an unannounced trip Thursday to a facility in Texas that is holding migrant families amid a national uproar over the separation of child immigrants from their parents.

“Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families,” her spokeswoman said.

But what ended up catching the attention of the world was the Zara jacket she wore on this trip.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" read the white letters on the back of the military green jacket. Make of that what you will.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Trump tried to explain what she meant by her wardrobe choice.

"'I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" he tweeted.

In other border visit news: Stormy Daniels says she's planning a trip of her own.

The Bills

The order puts the onus on congressional lawmakers to address the immigration situation themselves.

"It is unfortunate that Congress’s failure to act and court orders have put the Administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law," the orders reads.

So, how does Congress respond? Well, on Thursday, House lawmakers voted down one immigration proposal Thursday that addressed border separations. The conservative measure, we should note, was never expected to pass. It would have funded Trump’s border wall, slashed legal immigration, and provided temporary legal status to some undocumented immigrants.

Another more moderate bill that also addressed immigrant children being separated from their families was pulled from the floor at the last minute Thursday, so leaders could work on gathering more support. Lawmakers are expected to vote on it Friday.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com