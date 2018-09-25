Today's subject line quote: President Donald Trump on Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual asasult.

It's Tuesday, friends, and we're trying something new. As we ponder the future of OP, we're trying a few new things with the format. Give it a read, let us know what you think, get your friends to subscribe and keep up with the latest. (It's a long list of requests, we know.)

The latest in the Kavanaugh saga

Kavanaugh spoke with Fox News on Monday night

Graphic by USA TODAY

Amid outcry from protestors who say they believe the women who have accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, one key person is openly questioning the allegations: President Donald Trump.

“The second accuser has nothing,” Trump said of Deborah Ramirez, who has alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were freshmen at Yale University. “She admits that she was drunk. She admits time lapses."

The president claimed congressional Democrats were playing a "con game" to prevent his nominee from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In other Kavanaugh news:

Tensions are mounting as Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats, the White House and the lawyers for one of Kavanaugh's accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, near Thursday's hearing.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against Trump, has said that another Kavanaugh accuser will come forward in the next day or so.

Kavanaugh defended himself Monday night in an interview with Fox News, during which he thought it was important to mention he was a virgin in high school and for "many years after."

Mark Judge, Kavanaugh's high school classmate and alleged witness to the incident between Ford and Kavanaugh, is hiding out in a Delaware beach town.

Tweet o' the day

Zeke Miller tweet

Zeke Miller's tweet featuring a 2014 Trump tweet

"There's a tweet for everything." – AP White House reporter Zeke Miller, who unearthed a pre-politician Donald Trump tweet from 2014 that the U.S. needed "a President who isn't a laughing stock to the entire World." Miller's tweet came after Trump's boast that his administration "had accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," a line that drew laughter from the world leaders gathered at the United Nations.

Trump on blast

President Donald Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

Richard Drew, AP

"Chaos, death and destruction."

That's what Trump blamed Iranian leaders for during his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, just hours after he said he had no plans to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

And, in a speech that emphasized his support for national sovereignty over globalism, Iran wasn't the only country or institution to draw criticism from Trump. He also knocked China, Venezuela, the U.N. Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court.

"We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism," Trump said. "We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy."

Elsewhere in politics

Thanks for reading

We hope you enjoyed it as much as we enjoy this puppy.

A puppy pug runs on a grass pitch during the 8th Southern German pug and bulldog race in Wernau, southern Germany, on Sept. 2.

EPA-EFE

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com