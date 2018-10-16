Acute flaccid myelitis, a mysterious polio-like disorder, has been on the rise since 2014 and most often affects children, according to the CDC. Recent possible cases were reported in Maryland.

More possible cases of a rare, polio-like virus have been reported, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating more than 360 cases of acute flaccid myelitis dating back to 2014. The disorder, which mainly affects children, can paralyze a child's arms and legs. The average age of AFM patients is 4-years-old, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a Tuesday media call.

Brittany Fowler with the Maryland Department of Health told USA TODAY that there have been five possible cases of AFM in the state, all in children under the age of 18. Recently, the Minnesota Department of Health also announced six cases had been reported in children under 10 years old in its state. The CDC has confirmed AFM cases in 22 states.

The CDC reports the cause of most AFM cases is unknown, but a few cases have been linked to other viruses. Symptoms of AFM are extremely similar to poliovirus, West Nile virus and adenoviruses, which makes it difficult for doctors to diagnose.

Symptoms include drooping face and eyelids, difficulty moving eyes and swallowing, and slurred speech. In severe cases, children might have trouble breathing and need a ventilator because of muscle weakness. There is one report of a child dying from AFM in 2017.

There is no specific treatment for AFM, and the long-term outcomes for AFM patients is unknown. Messonnier said she is "frustrated" that there still is so much health officials do not know about AFM.

“We are certainly escalating our response this year," she said.

While cases have been on the rise since 2014, AFM still affects a small population — less than one in a million people in the United States annually.

The CDC recommends people follow normal disease prevention steps to avoid AFM, including staying current on vaccines, washing hands and avoiding mosquito bites.

