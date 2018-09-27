An Irish man was charged with damage after chasing a Ryanair plane on a Dublin Airport tarmac Thursday.

Ryanair confirmed the news to USA TODAY, writing in a statement, "Police at Dublin Airport detained an individual who breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed. This is now a matter for local police."

BBC News and The Irish Times report that the man, Patrick Kehoe, 23, who was late for his flight to Amsterdam, got past security doors and started chasing the plane in an attempt to flag it down to wait for him.

He was then pinned down by security and arrested. He was charged with criminal damage to a door lock and granted bail.

At Dublin's district court later that day, Kehoe was released on a bond of 200 euros (about $233). He will appear in court again on Nov. 8.

While leaving the courthouse, Kehoe hid his face with a folder and shouted at journalists before lowering his pants and exposing his backside to bystanders.

