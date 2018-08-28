Pope Francis waves to the faithful as he arrives to lead the Holy Mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin on Aug. 26, 2018, during his visit to Ireland to attend the 2018 World Meeting of Families.

HAGÅTÑA, Guam — To speed the process in one high-ranking clergy sexual-abuse case, Pope Francis personally will take on the appeal of Guam's archbishop, removed from office after a Vatican tribunal found him guilty of what it called "certain accusations."

The appeal of Anthony S. Apuron, 72, is complex, the pope said Sunday as he returned to Rome after a 32-hour trip to Ireland taken in part to ask for forgiveness for the church's role in sexual abuse of minors there. He expects a recommendation in about a month on Apuron from a commission of experts in Catholic Church law.

"It is a complicated case on one hand but not difficult because the evidence is clear," he told reporters during an in-flight news conference.

Francis placed Apuron on leave in June 2016 after three former altar boys and their families accused the archbishop of sexually abusing children in the 1970s when he was a parish priest in the village of Agat. Apuron has denied the allegations, but a Vatican tribunal found him guilty in October, prompting the appeal that puts Apuron's formal removal on hold until the appeal is decided.

"I await the report, and then I will judge," the pope said. "I say that the evidence is clear because there is this evidence which led the first tribunal to the condemnation."

Since the first claims were made public, Apuron has been accused of molesting seven boys, including his nephew, as far back as 40 years ago. Nearly 200 lawsuits have been filed against against him and other priests in the archdiocese in connection with child sexual abuse.

"It’s an indication that Pope Francis sees the grave seriousness of the matter," said Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes. Byrnes was appointed as coadjutor archbishop for the Archdiocese of Agaña in October 2016, four months after the first former altar boys came forward to reveal their abuse at the hands of Apuron.

Until the Vatican removed Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from public ministry June 20, Apuron had been the highest ranking Catholic priest in recent years to be removed from office after allegations of molestation. McCarrick, now 88, led the Archdiocese of Washington from November 2000 to May 2006.

On June 11, the pope accepted the resignation of Gonzalo Duarte García de Cortazar, the bishop of Valparaiso who was one of five Chilean bishops to leave office in the past two months after sex-abuse cover-up accusations. Duarte also has been accused of inappropriate advances on seminarians, according to Crux, an independent Catholic news site initially launched by The Boston Globe.

On Guam, Byrnes will become the permanent, sole archbishop if Apuron retires, resigns or loses his appeal. Canon law used to require that bishops and archbishops retire at age 75, but as of Feb. 15 the pope decreed they must submit their resignations at that age and he will decide whether to accept the retirement.

Marie Collins, a former member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, had asked the pope to create a standing court or special tribunal for Vatican inquiries related to bishops accused of sexual abuse.

A standing court is not practical or convenient for the different cultures of the bishops that have to be judged, the pope said. Rather, Francis suggested that bishops might be tried using an ad hoc tribunal as with Apuron.

Byrnes remains frustrated at the speed of the process.

Apuron was first accused in June 2016, a month before the Pennsylvania attorney general convened a grand jury to investigate priests' child molestation in six dioceses across his state. The Pennsylvania grand jury report was released 25 months later and identified more than 300 predator priests; at least one priest was charged and pleaded guilty before the report's public release Aug. 14.

Vatican actions regarding Apuron have been in secret and publicly released months after the initial decisions.

"We are moving forward to resolutely correct the wrongs of the past, to most certainly include the atrocities of child abuse," Byrnes said of the Agaña Archdiocese. "However, a swift, final, clear and decisive declaration on the case of Archbishop Apuron needs to be made in order for the Catholic Church on Guam to properly begin to heal."

An estimated 85% of the island's 165,000 residents are Roman Catholic, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Byrnes said he hopes the pope's ruling on the appeal will be without ambiguity.

The Vatican tribunal took away Apuron's title of archbishop and prohibited him from living on Guam, both suspended pending the appeal's outcome.

Apuron is a native of Guam and was appointed its second archbishop in May 1986.

"The world is watching how the pope handles the Apuron case," said David Sablan, president of Concerned Catholics of Guam. "We believe that the child sexual-abuse allegations against Apuron were very significant and that it played a big part in the guilty verdict by a tribunal."

