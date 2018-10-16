WASHINGTON – Celebrating a court victory over porn star Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his alleged former paramour "Horseface" and suggested he may take legal action against her.

"Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas," Trump tweeted along with a Fox News story about his legal victory. "She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!"

Trump crowed a day after a federal judge in California dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the adult film actress filed against Trump for calling her a "con job" in a Twitter post earlier this year.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, attacked back on Twitter, calling his "a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment" to the country.

"Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are," Avenatti said. "How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?"

