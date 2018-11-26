WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told reporters Monday he's not buying the dire economic forecast that was included as part of an exhaustive climate change report his administration issued Friday.

"I don't believe it," he said when asked about the conclusions of the 1,600-page National Climate Assessment that details the climate and economic impacts U.S. residents will see if drastic action is not taken to address climate change.

In a worst-case scenario, top scientists from 13 federal agencies say in the report, climate change – primarily caused by human activity – could deliver a 10 percent hit to the nation's GDP by the end of the century.

During an impromptu session with reporters as he was leaving the White House to campaign for Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the president downplayed the findings of the congressionally mandated climate report.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve read some of it. It’s fine," said Trump, who has called global warming a "hoax" perpetrated by the Chinese to gain a competitive advantage. “I don’t believe it.”

He said it makes no sense for the United States to take drastic steps to combat climate change when other countries, such as China and Japan, have not done so.

"Right now we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been. It’s very important to me," the president told reporters. "If we’re clean and everyone else is dirty, that’s not so good.”

The president's reaction has made it tougher for already-reluctant Republicans to embrace a dramatic response to global warming.

The report was met with mostly silence from prominent Republicans.

Those prodded for a response ranged from calling the report an alarmist political document to supporting some type of action to mitigate the effects of a warming planet.

