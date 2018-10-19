President Donald Trump said Friday he would consult with Congress about possible sanctions against Saudi Arabia if it is proven that the government was involved in the presumed murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I will very much listen to what Congress has to say,” Trump told reporters during a bill signing in Arizona, where he plans to host an evening campaign rally.

Trump again declined to draw conclusions about Khashoggi, saying he is awaiting completion of an investigation by the Saudis. On Thursday, Trump said it appears to him that the missing Saudi journalist and U.S. resident is dead.

Asked Friday about sanctions, Trump said “could be,” but first “we are going to find out who knew what, when, and where.”

A critic of the Saudi royal family, Khashoggi has been missing since entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 to obtain paperwork to marry his fiancee. Turkish officials said he was murdered inside the building and have audio recordings to prove it, but Saudi officials have denied it.

Congressional lawmakers have urged Trump to get tough with Saudi Arabia, with suggestions ranging from economic sanctions to blocking U.S. weapons sales to the Middle East ally. But Trump has said he doesn't want to damage the long-standing U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia, and wants proof of wrongdoing before taking action.

Trump took questions during a signing ceremony for a memo on water reliability and delivery in the West.

“This will move things along at a record clip,” Trump told Republican lawmakers who gathered for there ceremony. “And you’ll have a lot of water. I hope you’ll enjoy the water you’ll have.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com