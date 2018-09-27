WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is on Thursday's schedule, but could still get pushed back because of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, a White House official said.

"If it needs to get pushed a few hours or maybe to the next day, they will," presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News.

Trump plans to talk about Rosenstein's future at the Justice Department in the wake of news reports that he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment last year to seek the president's removal from office.

On Wednesday, Trump said he may delay the meeting to avoid interfering with a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee, is set to confront allegations of sexual assault.

The urgency for a meeting between Rosenstein and Trump appeared to abate after the president signaled his support for the deputy attorney general to remain in his post, despite the reports about the 25th Amendment.

"My preference would be to keep (Rosenstein), and let him finish out," Trump told reporters following a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, apparently referring to Rosenstein's oversight of the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

