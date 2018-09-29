Disney's Animal Kingdom turns 20 years old on April 22, 2018. The park opened on Earth Day in 1998.

It's true that Rafiki's Planet Watch is closing on Oct. 20 – but only temporarily.

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World confirmed to USA TODAY Saturday that the attraction, part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, is anticipated to reopen for guests in Spring 2019.

Some of the attraction's most popular features include the Conservation Station, petting zoo and an outdoor discovery trail.

During the temporary closure, the area will remain open only for cast members working on Disney’s animal-care team.

It is still unclear as to why the closure is happening as well as exactly when Rafiki's Planet Watch is expected to reopen.

