These retro motels are making a comeback
The Austin Motel has been operating since 1938.
This is the swimming pool at the Austin Motel in Texas.
The Austin Motel in Texas has an outdoor courtyard.
This is a guestroom at the Austin Motel in Texas.
The Austin Motel in Texas has a lobby store.
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans was originally built as a motel in the 1950s.
Guestrooms in he Drifter HotelT in New Orleans include custom-made furniture, troweled concrete walls and Oaxacan tilework.
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans has a restored neon motel sign on its exterior. The property was originally built has a motel in the 1950s.
At the heart of The Drifter Hotel is a tropical courtyard and pool that hosts a range of cultural programming such as art shows and live music.
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans was designed by Nicole Cota Studio, a boutique firm with offices in New York and New Orleans.
Fresh frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sakes, and local wines are served at the indoor/outdoor bar at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans has a tropical feel to it.
The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans is inspired by the Beat Generation and footloose spirit of postwar America.
This is the lobby and reception area of The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
At the heart of The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans is a tropical courtyard and pool that hosts a range of cultural programming such as art shows and live music.
This is a quad queen guestroom at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
This is a single king guestroom at The Drifter Hotel in New Orleans.
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a 50-room property located at the northern end of the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley town of Calistoga.
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has camper-style seating.
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is surrounded by the forested Mayacamas Mountains.
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a classic, 1940s roadside motel that has been reimagined by New York-based design firm AvroKO to celebrate the American road trip.
The Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa has poolside analog games.
Rooms at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa take cues from vintage camper vans,
This is the lobby lounge of the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
This is the outdoor spa relaxation area of the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
This is the spa garden at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
This is the spa at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
This is reception at the spa at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
This is the tub room at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa.
Sound View is a waterfront hotel located on the North Fork of Long Island in Greenport, N.Y.
Sound View in the North Fork of New York is reminiscent of the golden era of motels.
Sound View in the North Fork of New York has 55 rooms.
This is the minibar in a guesstroom of the Sound View on the North Fork of Long Island.
Guestrooms at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island have comfortable tables.
This is the lobby lounge of the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
The Sound View on the North Fork of Long Island has a piano bar.
This is the pool at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
The Halyard is the expansive restaurant at the Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island.
The Halyard gets it ingredients from foragers and farmers, growers and fishermen in the North Fork.
The Halyard at the Sound View has outdoor seating.
This is the burger and fries at the Halyard at the Sound View on Long Island.
This is the fried oyster plate at the Halyard at the Sound View.
The Halyard at the Sound View serves fried oysters, lobster sliders, burgers and fries.
The Sound View in the North Fork of Long Island has the Library, another seating area.
The Anvil Hotel is a renovation of a 1950's ski hotel, which is located in the historic downtown of Wyoming’s Jackson Hole.
The Anvil Hotel was designed by Brooklyn-based firm Studio Tack.
Anvil Hotel in Wyoming is modern but rugged.
Anvil Hotel has 49 rooms.
Anvil Hotel includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria, and a lobby with a café and a retail shop.
Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyo., is a renovation of a 1950’s ski motel, located in the mountain town of Jackson Hole.
The Phoenix Hotel has a pool surrounded by Palm trees. Retro motels are very chic these days.
The Phoenix Hotel's 44 guest rooms face a landscaped courtyard.
The Phoenix Hotel has been a favorite spot for musicians such as Neil Young, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Phoenix Hotel has 44 guest rooms.
The Phoenix Hotel has rooms that overlooks a courtyard.
The Phoenix Hotel has a whimsical lobby.
The motel trend is alive in Miami as evidenced by the Vagabond Hotel.
This is a Signature model room. The Signature San Francisco by Red Lion will open next month.
Phoenix Hotel

Motels—those roadside inns that are such a big part of Americana—are making a comeback.

RHL Corporation, formerly known as Red Lion Hotels, will unveil its first Signature hotel in San Francisco next month.

The property has been revitalized from a dated motel into a boutique hotel with 34 rooms, including two suites. It has been decorated with mid-century modern furniture, what RHLC describes as “cheap chic.”

More hotel companies and independent owners are gravitating toward the basic motel model with exterior corridors and rooms that guests can drive up to. But they are introducing a modern twist, with whimsical décor and better food and beverage options.

Motels “are really the icons of family travel and friendly road trips back in that time,” says Amanda Marcello, senior vice president of brand strategy for RLHC. “They were fun and they were easy and people had a great experience there. You could park your car right in front and walk into the door.”

Miami, New Orleans, Austin, Napa Valley, and New York are among the many destinations that hotel companies have targeted for this retro hotel model.

“We really love the look and feel of those types of properties,” Marcello says. “It became very apparent these assets could be turned into something new, something different.”

8 cute cottages for rent in California

A former 1953 motel on Biscayne Boulevard 15 minutes north of downtown Miami has been converted into The Vagabond Hotel.

The sign still carries The Vagabond Motel brand, though it is marketed as a boutique hotel. The 44 guest rooms have 1950s inspired custom-made furniture and stenciled geometric wall art.

Most of the rooms open onto a courtyard with palm trees, a swimming pool, a cocktail bar and a restaurant—Kitchen & Bar.

In New Orleans, The Drifter is inspired by the Beat Generation and postwar America, says Jayson Seidman, co-founder of Drifter Hotels, which was launched in 2016.

The property is a re-imagined roadside motel with 20 rooms in New Orleans’s Mid-City neighborhood. Rooms feature Oaxacan tiles.

There is a courtyard with an outdoor pool that has a bar serving frozen cocktails, Japanese beers and sake, and local wines. The pool hosts yoga, immersive art shows and live music. There is an on-property café serving local baked goods and complimentary bicycles.

There are also daily rotating pop-ups and food trucks that offer various cuisines—Mexican, Cuban, Trinidadian, and more.

And, of course, the hotel has a restored neon motel sign.

“Restoring motels isn’t about what they were, but what they need to be if they’re to work today,” says Jayson Seidman, co-founder of Drifter Hotels. “Hotels touting exclusivity are a thing of the past. Today, it’s about something smaller, more intimate and more communal.” 

These destinations are strictly for fun
An analysis of booking records by Mastercard shows the destinations where visitors are most likely to be traveling for leisure. The no. 1 spot worldwide for pleasure over business is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with 99.9% of all trips being primarily for leisure.
No. 2 is Cusco, Peru, with 98% of trips for leisure.
03 / 10
No. 3: Djerba, Tunisia (97.7%)
No. 4: Riviera Maya, Mexico (97.5%)
05 / 10
No. 5: Palma de Mallorca, Spain (97.2%)
No. 6: Cancun, Mexico (96.8%)
No. 7: Bali, Indonesia (96.7%)
No. 8: Panama City, Panama (96.3%)
No. 9: Orlando, United States (94.1%)
No. 10: Phuket, Thailand (93%)

Other examples:

  • The Austin Motel is a former 1938 era motor court that is now a 41-room retro property with a pool. It is part of Bunkhouse, an Austin-based boutique hotel group that also developed the retro chic motel called Hotel San Jose. The sign is still there. The lobby has been redesigned but maintains the mid-century architecture. There is now a 1950’s style outdoor pool with a bar and deck. There is a restaurant, Joann’s Fine Foods, which has a Mexican-influenced meny.
  • The Sound View in Greenport, N.Y. in the North Fork of the state is a waterfront hotel. The property has been located on a quarter-mile of private beach on the Long Island Sound since 1953. In its new incarnation, it has been designed as a motel with touches modern décor and a New England sensibility. It has 55 guest rooms, a lobby lounge, restaurant, piano bar, library, outdoor pool and private beach. It also has a poolside bar called Jack’s Shack.
  • The Anvil Hotel in Jackson, Wyo., is a renovation of a 1950’s ski motel, located in the mountain town of Jackson Hole. The property includes a wood-fire Italian restaurant, Glorietta Trattoria, and a lobby with a café and a retail shop. The backyard offers spaces for recreational activities though its year-round Explorers Program but the hotel also offers off-site activities such as guided wildlife hikes in Grand Teton National Park, snowmobiling to mountain hot springs, and dog sledding.
  • The Phoenix Hotel in San Francisco, also designed by Bunkhouse, was originally designed in 1956 as a motor court lodge in the Tenderloin district. The 44-room hotel attracted musicians and artists such as Neil Young, David Bowie, Kurt Cobain, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The property has a pool surrounded by gardens, the original art deco 50’s architecture and local art throughout.
  • Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa is a 50-room property at the northern end of the Silverado Trail in Napa Valley. It is a classic 1940's roadside motel surrounded by the Mayacamas Mountains. The rooms are designed to evoke the feel of a vintage camper van. The property also has a pool. 
Iconic Route 66 motels
Driving along Route 66, the Mother Road, is like driving back through time; it's an exploration of Americana at its kitschy best. Some of the most iconic sights along this historic stretch of blacktop are the motels.
The Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, N.M., a popular stop along Route 66, has been welcoming guests since 1939.
03 / 12
In the middle of the Arizona desert near the town of Holbrook, the teepee-like structures of the Wigwam Village Motel #6 have been favorites with Mother Road travelers since they opened in 1950. A similar motel, Wigwam Village Motel #7, sits along Route 66 near Rialto, Calif.
In the town of Amboy, Calif. in the Mojave Desert, Roy's Motel & Café has become an icon of Route 66.
Cowboy Motel
El Don
El Rancho
Frontier
Hill Top
Monterey Motel
Munger Moss
Palomino
