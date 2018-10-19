Rick Steves' European favorites
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.
The abbey structures at Fontenay have remained virtually untouched by the outer world.
Rick Steves

The French countryside is filled  with medieval monasteries – stony, quiet and atmospheric. Some are in a state of ruin; others are still home to peaceful monks or sisters going about their religious work. Still others are intact but now open only as museums. A little history can help visitors breathe life into these serenely remote monuments.

Monasteries arose in Europe as refuges from the dark chaos that followed the collapse of the Roman Empire. In many ways, when Rome fell, the medieval church carried the torch of civilization: Senators were replaced by bishops, and the pope had the authority of an emperor. While the church hierarchy concerned itself with prestige and power, the monasteries kept the focus more on spiritual matters.

St. Benedict established the first great monastic order in 529, in Italy. The Benedictines distilled life down to its very basics: ora et labora – pray and work. Benedict's monastic movement spread north and took firm root in France. By 1100, the Benedictine abbey of Cluny (in Burgundy) controlled more than 1,000 dependent abbeys and vied with the pope for control of the Church.

But power corrupts – even Benedictine monks. The abbeys grew rich, and some monks lost sight of their purpose, becoming soft and corrupt. Another order, the Cistercians, led by a determined and charismatic St. Bernard, took things back to basics. Cistercian monks lived in seclusion, built plain churches and celebrated manual labor. They supported themselves and their abbeys through activities such as brewing ales, cultivating wine grapes and producing wool. These abbeys were economic engines that helped drive France out of its Middle Age funk.

A major task of monastic life was copying sacred and ancient texts. I love the image of monks gathered together, putting pen to parchment as they hunched over hand-lettered manuscripts. Stepping into the common room of an abbey, you'll most often see big windows facing north, providing gentle, even light by which to work. The labor was tedious and boring, but these medieval copyists, among the few literate people in Europe, were essentially preserving Western civilization.

As France (and Europe) slowly got its act together in the late Middle Ages, cities re-emerged as places to trade and thrive. Abbeys gradually lost their relevance in a brave new humanist world.

The French Revolution finally closed the book on monastic life as the public rebelled against church corruption. While many French abbeys were destroyed, others survive – and continue to inspire thoughtful visitors. Here are the top ones for travelers:

Mont St-Michel, Normandy

For more than a thousand years, the silhouette of this marvelous island-abbey has sent the weary spirits of pilgrims and tourists soaring. Hermit-monks isolated themselves on the rocky island, surrounded by mudflats and the sea. The word "hermit" comes from an ancient Greek word for "desert," and the closest thing to a desert in this part of Europe was the sea. Imagine the "desert" this bay provided as that first monk climbed that rock trying to get closer to God.

France's majestic Mont Saint-Michel
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.
Mont Saint-Michel, France.

Jumièges Abbey, Normandy 

This Benedictine abbey thrived for centuries – long enough to be leveled by Vikings in the 9th century, rebuilt by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, then destroyed again during the French Revolution. Today there's no roof, and many walls are missing. But what remains of the abbey's church is awe-inspiring, with its stark Romanesque facade standing 160 feet high.

Sénanque Abbey, Provence

A Cistercian spin-off, this beautifully situated monastery – surrounded by lavender – is still home to an active community of monks. It's best in late June through much of July, when the lavender bursts into bloom. The abbey church is always open to visitors, and it's possible to join spiritual retreats here.

Monks at Sénanque Abbey in Provence divide their day between prayer and work, which includes tending their perfect rows of lavender.
Paul Orcutt

Fontevraud Royal Abbey, Loire Valley 

This 12th century monastic city administered the 150 monasteries of the Fontevraud order, whose eccentric founder supposedly once demonstrated his vow of chastity by climbing into a bed full of women. Fontevraud became a royal necropolis, where Eleanor of Aquitaine and Richard the Lionheart were interred.

Cluny Abbey, Burgundy 

People come from great distances to admire Cluny – even though the great Benedictine abbey itself is no more. The building was destroyed during the revolution, and there's little left to see today. But this abbey was the ruling center of the first great international chain of monasteries in Europe, with unprecedented temporal power and spiritual authority.

Fontenay Abbey, Burgundy 

St. Bernard founded this Cistercian abbey in 1118 as a back-to-basics response to the excesses of abbeys such as Cluny. The remote setting required the kind of industrious self-sufficiency we associate with monastic life. Blanketed in birdsong, Fontenay's gardens quiet the mind. The entire ensemble of buildings survives here, offering visitors perhaps the best picture of medieval monastic life in France.

The stunning Notre Dame de Paris
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Rick Steves writes European travel guidebooks and hosts travel shows on public television and public radio. Email him at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

