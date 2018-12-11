Sam's Club is serving up serious deals on tech, kitchen appliances, and more for Black Friday 2018.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Sam’s Club just released its huge 12-page Black Friday ad Monday with big savings on televisions, electronics and more. Membership is required to land these Black Friday deals, so if you've been considering signing up, this might be the perfect time to do so.

The sale starts online at 12:01 a.m. Thanksgiving and in-store at 7 a.m. Black Friday. The sale continues through Nov. 25.

Find the full Sam's Club ad at www.samsclub.com/blackfriday.

Several deals are listed as online only. Many other items listed don't have a regular Sam's Club price and simply say "event price." Because we don't know how deep the discounts will be on everything on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Sam's Club, we recommend researching what other retailers are selling them for to get an idea of the usual price. This will make it easier to know at a glance how much you can save so you know you're getting a good deal.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The best deals in-store and online

The best deals you can only get online

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com