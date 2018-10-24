The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered that various items and personal writings belonging to Sandy Hook Elementary School gunman Adam Lanza be released after the Hartford Courant fought to make them public.

This undated identification photo provided by Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, Conn., shows former student Adam Lanza.

Western Connecticut State University via AP

Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six adult staff members at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, as well as his mother and himself on Dec. 14, 2012. Since then, thousands of pages of documents have been released, painting a dark portrait of the 20-year-old mass shooter.

Among Lanza's belongings the Courant sought to make public: his spiral notebook with the title "The Big Book of Granny," a spreadsheet that he used to rank mass killings by name, number killed and wounded and weapons used, and a 2002-2003 class photo from Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to the court's ruling.

Overall, 35 items have been ordered to be released, but it was not immediately clear when they would be made public.

Other items include drawings, stories and educational materials. One eight-page document, titled "me," was described by police as "detailing relationships, ideal companion, culture, voting, personal beliefs, describes doctors touching children as rape."

The Courant's editor-in-chief and publisher Andrew Julien praised the decision to release Lanza's writings and other belongings.

"We feel these documents are necessary for us to tell a complete story in our reporting," Julien said. "Understanding what a mass killer was thinking not only paints a clearer picture of the individual, it helps us identify and understand red flags that could be part of a prevention formula for future mass shootings."

The Courant and other media outlets wanted to view Lanza’s belongings, seized in a search of his home. Police described the items in a report roughly a year after the shooting, but rejected media requests to release the items, citing privacy rights in Connecticut's search and seizure law.

In 2015, the state Freedom of Information Commission ordered the documents be released after the Courant appealed, but a superior court judge overruled that in 2016 after state police appealed.

The state Supreme Court ruled 5-0 Tuesday to overturn the superior court judge's decision. Justice Raheem Mullins argued state laws concerning search warrants were "silent on the issues of confidentiality, copying, or disclosure to the public."

The state can still ask the court to reconsider or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

One year ago, the FBI released 1,500 pages from its investigation into the massacre, but almost all of the documents were heavily redacted.

Follow Ryan Miller on Twitter @RyanW_Miller.

