Saudi Arabia welcomes female drivers

Nine months after Saudi Arabia's king announced that women will be granted the right to drive, the ultraconservative country will begin issuing licenses Sunday — lifting the world's only ban on female drivers. In a surprising move, Saudi Arabia issued driver's licenses to 10 women in advance of the initial June 24 date almost two weeks ago.  In preparation, many Saudi Arabian women have been taking driving classes on female-only college campuses. Despite the milestone in Saudi women's rights, more than a dozen Saudi women activists, and their male supporters, have been arrested for their activism and role in lifting the driving ban, according to Saudi authorities. 

Soon allowed to drive, Saudi women get a car show
A women sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
A woman looks at a vintage Ford Mustang during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June
Women look at a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Women look at a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June.
A women sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
A woman tests a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh
A woman tests a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June
A women drives a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
A women sits in a driving simulator
epa06734286 A women with a boy sits in a driving simulator during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
epa06734288 A women is interested in a car during a car show only for women in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 13 May 2018. Women are expected to be allowed to drive cars in Saudi-Arabia starting in mid June 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Summer airfare comes at a higher price

Summer is in the air, but you might not want to be. June 23 starts the peak of summer airfare season, with flight rates expected to skyrocket until Aug. 28 when cheaper, fall pricing kicks in. If you're looking to book a last-minute trip, June is typically cheaper than July. To find the best price, consider these airfare tips. Prefer to take the long road? Check out the best and worst states to drive through while on vacation.

White nationalists to protest at Tennessee Pridefest

The Knoxville LGBTQ community is anticipating a disruption at the city's Pridefest on Saturday: a white separatist rally. Despite the counter protest, parade organizers are optimistic for this year's event — which is expected to bring out as many as 30,000 people — and say they are ready to thwart any safety threats. White nationalism protests have become more frequent in Knoxville over the past year, beginning with a rally last summer in support of a Confederate monument

Turkey elections: Presidential position primed for power

If re-elected to a second term Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will solidify full control of Turkey — his biggest power grab to date. Due to a referendum passed last year, the office of the prime minister was abolished which granted broader access and considerable power to the executive, a previously ceremonial post. Political analysts suggest he may not be able to muster a 51 percent majority, prompting a runoff election that could pose a looming threat to his succession.

World Cup: Germany hopes to bounce back; Mexico faces South Korea 

After a shocking opening round defeat to Mexico, Germany gets a shot at redemption versus Sweden on Saturday (2 p.m. ET). Will the defending World Cup champions follow Brazil's lead in righting the ship after a rough start, or will Germany succumb to pressure and join Argentina in needing help? In Group F's other match, Mexico will look to avoid a letdown after its historic win when it plays South Korea (11 a.m. ET). Belgium had a stellar opening game and will look to close in on a Round of 16 berth against Tunisia (8 a.m. ET). 

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after he scored his third goal with a free kick against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo fights for the ball with Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets.
Spain's Nacho scores his side's third goal against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa scores his second goal against Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo goes up for a header against Spain.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo slides on his knees after scoring his second goal against Spain.
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Spain.
Spain's Nacho fouls Cristiano Ronaldo, earning Portugal a penalty.
Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi shows a yellow card to Spain's Sergio Busquets in the first half against Portugal.
Spain's Diego Costa, center, vies for the ball with Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro and Jose Fonte.
Iranian players celebrate with their coach Carlos Queiroz after defeating Morocco.
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz is comforted as he reacts after scoring an own goal against Iran.
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco scores an own goal against Iran.
Iran forward Karim Ansari Fard challenges Morocco's Noureddine Amrabat.
Morocco fans cheer during the game against Iran.
Iran's Ramin Rezaian fights for a header against Morocco's Mbarek Boussoufa.
Iran fans cheer during the game against Morocco.
Iranian players try to clear the ball against Morocco.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Egypt.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores on a header in the 89th minute against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing an opportunity against Egypt.
Uruguay fans celebrate during the win against Egypt.
Egypt's Marwan Mohsen vies for the ball with Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates after scoring his team's second goal of a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (10) goes up for a header against Russia's Aleksandr Samedov during the World Cup opener in Moscow.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Russian president Vladimir Putin react during the opening match of the 2018 World Cup, a 5-0 Russia win over Saudi Arabia.
Russian fans are pictured before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Moscow.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony before the 2018 World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
English singer Robbie Williams performs during the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony.
Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo waves to the crowd during the opening ceremony for the World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.
Football fans from across the globe gather at the official FIFA Fan Fest at Moscow State University to watch the first World Cup game between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow.
Mascot Zabivaka entertains during the opening match of the World Cup.
