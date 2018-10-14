Officials in Savannah, Georgia, are looking for the person who placed googly eyes on a historic monument.

The eyes were put on a statue of Nathanael Greene sitting in Johnson Square in Savannah, the city said in a post on Facebook.

"Who did this?!" the city wrote in its post. "It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime."

City officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Savannah Police Department.

According to local NBC station WSAV, Savannah police responded to Johnson Square for a trespassing report and confirmed the googly eyes were on the statue.

Police are reviewing camera footage to see if they can identify a suspect, the report said.

Nathanael Greene was a major general with the Continental Army and served under George Washington during the Revolutionary War. According to the Georgia Historical Society, Greene's remains were placed under the monument in 1902.

Although the city wasn't laughing at the addition of googly eyes to the monument, plenty of commenters on Facebook had some fun with the discovery.

"Whoever posted this, does not understand how the internet works," one Facebook commenter wrote.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com