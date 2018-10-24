Suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials, the Secret Service said Wednesday.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington, and intercepted Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in New York, a suspicious package on Wednesday was reported at Time Warner Center, where CNN employees were evacuated from the building.

A U.S. official reportedly told the Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive sent to Clinton is linked to one found Monday at the Bedford, N.Y., home of liberal billionaire George Soros. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Secret Service said it has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Nick Merrill, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton, tweeted this morning that no suspicious package made it to her home. Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service.

The incidents come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of a Bedford home owned by billionaire philanthropist and liberal political activist George Soros.

A New York City police officer was stationed outside the Manhattan building the houses George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, but there was no evacuation there Wednesday morning.

The White House on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

The packages were sent just weeks after suspicious envelopes were intercepted President Donald Trump and top military leaders, some of which contained the natural ingredients used to make the deadly poison ricin. Federal authorities arrested a U.S. Navy veteran in Utah.

