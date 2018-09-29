A teenage boy was bitten by a shark early Saturday morning in Southern California as the boy participated in the opening day of lobster diving season.

The attack happened around 6:55 a.m. PDT in Encinitas, California, according to Lois Yum, the public information officer for the city of Encinitas. The boy, 13, was airlifted to a hospital, she said.

Yum described the attack as "non-fatal," and said beaches in the area will be closed for 48 hours.

The attack happened at Beacon's Beach, according to a news release.

Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11-feet long, but the type of shark was not known, Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles said.

The boy suffered traumatic upper torso injuries, Giles told reporters. The victim was attacked in about 9 feet of water and was approximately 150 yards offshore, Giles said.

The boy was brought to shore by three bystanders, according to Giles.

"At this time, we have not received additional reports of any shark sightings in the area but are advising the public to stay out of the water," Giles is quoted a saying in a news release.

Officials are working with a marine scientist to identify the type of shark involved in the attack, the release says.

The most recent fatal shark attack in the area was in 2008 when a swimmer was killed at Solana Beach. A more recent attack along the Camp Pendleton coast of north San Diego County was not fatal.

On Sept. 15, a man died at a Cape Cod hospital after police say he was attacked by a shark off a Wellfleet, Massachusetts, beach.

California Fish and Wildlife regulations say that lobster divers must use hoop nets or their hands to capture lobster during lobster diving season, which started at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

