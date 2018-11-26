HONOLULU (AP) — A budget airline based in Singapore will discontinue flights to Honolulu in June, citing low demand for the service.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Singapore Airlines announced this week that its low-cost arm Scoot will end the Hawaii route.

The change comes as Scoot takes over several SilkAir routes over the next two years. The regional airline SilkAir is merging into Singapore Airlines.

Scoot launched service to Honolulu in early December 2017. It currently flies nonstop from Honolulu to both Singapore and Osaka, Japan, on Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Scoot said last year that one-way fares from Honolulu to Singapore would start at about $400. Its one-way fares to Osaka, Japan would start at $240.

The flights to Honolulu were the airline's first service to the U.S.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Singapore Airlines unveils new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner'

Singapore Airlines' new cabin interior for Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. A Singapore Airlines flight attendant poses for a photo aboard the airline's first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Felicia, a cabin crew member on board Singapore Airlines' the delivery flight of the first Boeing 787 -10, takes a few minutes to watch as the northern lights dance through the sky. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as aboard the flightdeck, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. USA Today reporter Ben Mutzabaugh snaps photos of the economy cabin on Singapore Airlines' new business class product aboard the first Boeing 787-10 jet during a media tour in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. Flight attendants on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 talk during a media tour of the jet in Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018. The sun casts a glow on Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as it makes it's 23-hour journey from Charleston, S.C., to Singapore. The flight departed on March 26, 2018, and arrived in Singapore on March 28 (local time), 2018. The light glow of a seat-back television welcomes passengers on board Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 during a delivery flight between Charleston, S.C., and Singapore on March 26, 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Singapore Changi: Behind the scenes at the world's No. 1 airport

Behind the scenes at Singapore's Changi Airport An Air New Zealand Boeing 787 taxies past a row of Singapore Airlines tails at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. The tower at Singapore Changi International Airport is lit up on an early October 2018 morning. United Airlines' Boeing 787-9 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Used mostly for training purposes, a former Vim Airlines Boeing 777 rests on a remote ramp at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Available to all passengers for a fee of about $15, a pool provides a relaxing way to beat the heat and pass the time at Singapore Changi International Airport (October, 2018.) An engine awaits being fitted onto a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 taxies to the gate after landing at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Sunflowers soak up the notorious Singapore heat at Singapore Changi International Airport's Terminal 2 in October 2018. A public restroom is seen in in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. An AirAsia Airbus A320neo lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Scoot Airbus A320 takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A baggage handler carefully loads at stroller onto a Hong Kong-bound Cathay Pacific Airbus A330 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Silk Air Boeing 737 Max 8 jet takes off from Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Randika Jayakody samples a fine whiskey at a Duty Free shop in Singapore Changi International Airport's Terminal 2 while waiting for her connecting flight in October 2018. Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 as seen in October 2018. A Philippines Airlines Airbus A321 taxis to a gate after landing at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Tucked away inside Terminal 3 is a butterfly garden at Singapore Changi International Airport. (October 2018.) A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A passenger check-in kiosk is seen inside Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October, 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. A free WiFi station invites passengers to log on in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. Singapore Airlines jets line the Terminal 3 concourse at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Singapore Airlines' jets line up outside Terminal 3 at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Mahendiran, a contract horticulturist, tends to one of the many gardens inside Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018. A Scoot Boeing 787-9 lands at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Singapore Airlines jets line a remote ramp at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. One of Singapore Changi International Airport's fire stations is seen in October 2018. A Philippines Airlines Airbus A321 touches down at Singapore Changi International Airport in October 2018. Colin Chng pours a free cocktail taster at the duty free counter in Singapore Changi International Airport's gleaming new Terminal 4 in October 2018.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Now flying from NYC to Singapore: The world's longest flight

Onboard the world's longest flight (Singapore Airlines) Passengers check in for the world's longest flight, Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Balloons decorate the Singapore Airlines check-in desks at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ahead of the re-launch of the world's longest flight on Oct. 12, 2018, between Newark and Singapore. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on October 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' business-class restroom, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A handset in the business-class cabin shows the flight length for the world's longest flight, connecting Newark and Singapore, before taking off for the first flight on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before undertaking the world's longest flight from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin, aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A rare look inside the crew rest area on Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR. The aircraft began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin is seen on the Airbus A350-900ULR jet, which began operating the world's longest flight, between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Journalist Zach Honig tests Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin monitor ahead of the world's longest flight, which launched from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Journalist Zach Honig plays with Singapore Airlines' premium economy cabin before the jet takes off on the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines premium economy power outlets, seen aboard the Airbus A350-900ULR jet. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied at Newark Liberty International Airport before undertaking the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers look at a giant model of Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR before boarding the real jet for the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers aboard Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR watch a pre-boarding ceremony before boarding ther the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Ready for boarding, Singapore Airlines Flight 21 nears departure. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Passengers load bags into the overhead bins while boarding the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Cabin crew pass out pre-flight beverages before Singapore Airlines Flight 21. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. Singapore Airlines' Airbus A350-900ULR jet is readied before taking of on what's become the world's longest flight. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A flight attendant serves drinks aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now longest flight in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A full premium economy cabin is seen aboard Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world. From Newark, the 9,534-mile flight to Singapore launched Oct. 12, 2018. A water-cannon salute ushered in the launch of the world's longest flight from Newark. Singapore Airlines Flight 21, connecting Singapore and the New York City metro, launched from Newark airport on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked from Newark to `Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of north Greenland as Singapore Airlines flight 21, the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark, NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018. A Singapore Airlines flight attendant takes photos out of the window on the world's longest flight, connecting Newark NJ and Singapore on October 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The sun sets over the splendid scenery of northern Greenland as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, trekked between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. Anthony McNeil, Singapore Airlines' Director of Food and Beverage, shows a prepared business-class meal on board the world's longest flight on Oct.12, 2018. The sun sets near the North Pole as Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest flight in the world, treks between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. Business-class passengers settles in as the world's longest flight between Newark and Singapore nears its midpoint on Oct. 12, 2018. A flight attendant preps a meal in an oven on board Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, on Oct. 12, 2018. A meal on board the world's longest flight, between Newark NJ and Singapore, on Oct. 12, 2018. A meal on board the world's longest flight is seen somewhere between Newark and Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018. The landscapes of Siberia make for great window viewing from Singapore Airlines Flight 21, now the longest in the world, continues its run from Newark to Singapore on Oct. 12, 2018.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com