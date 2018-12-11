Some models of the iPhone X may experience touch issues caused by the smartphone's display, Apple revealed.

According to a page for a replacement program posted to its website Friday, Apple said "a component on the display module" is causing issues with the touchscreen.

Users might see the display react even when a user doesn't tap or swipe, or the display will not respond when a user does touch it.

Apple said it will replace the module on the iPhone X for free.

The company launched a similar program Friday for specific models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple said a "limited number" of models without the Touch Bar feature have faulty solid-state drives that could result in data loss or failure.

The affected MacBooks were sold between June 2017 and June 2018. Apple will service affected laptops for free.

Bloomberg first reported on the details of the programs Friday.

Last year, Apple launched the iPhone X, which featured an edge-to-edge display and a much higher price tag – starting at $999 – compared to previous models.

In September, Apple released the updated model of the X called the iPhone XS, starting at $999. Last month, the company launched a lower-cost model, the iPhone XR, with a similar display.

