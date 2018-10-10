The scene at Route 30 and Route 30A in Schoharie, New York on Oct. 8, 2018, where a limousine car accident kill 17 passengers plus the driver and an additional 2 pedestrians on Saturday.

ALBANY, N. Y. — The son of the owner of limousine company in the deadly crash that killed 20 people on Saturday was taken into custody Wednesday by New York State Police, his lawyer confirmed.

Nauman Hussain was taken into custody earlier Wednesday morning, his attorney Lee Kindlon confirmed to the USA TODAY Network's Albany Bureau.

Hussain ran the Saratoga County limousine company, Prestige Limo, owned by his father, Shahed Hussain.

State Police said Monday that the deadly crash, the worst in the U.S. in nine years, was being investigated as a criminal case as questions about the condition of the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine have drawn heavy scrutiny by investigators.

There was no immediate comment Wednesday from State Police about Nauman Hussain being apprehended. His father was in Pakistan at the time of the crash.

State Police confirmed Wednesday that the limousine's driver Scott Lisinicchi had been stopped by a state trooper in Saratoga Springs in late August after it had driven 11 people in the same vehicle and cited for operating it without a proper license.

State Police said the trooper advised both the driver and the company that Lisinicchia could not operate the vehicle without additional licensure.

"The trooper also took steps to ensure that the vehicle was taken off the road, returned to its original location and directed the driver not to drive the vehicle," State Police said.

But State Police said the trooper did not have the legal authority to seize the plates or the vehicle during that stop.

The limousine failed two state inspections, in March and again in September, the state Department of Transportation said.

After the Sept. 4 failed inspection, the state affixed a sticker taking the vehicle out of service, the DOT said.

But he was still driving in the deadly crash on a rural road in Schoharie that killed the driver, 17 passengers and two bystanders at a country store at the scene.

Shahed Hussain, the company's owner, was once an undercover informant for the FBI.

