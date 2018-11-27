Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is pictured speaking to supporters at her election night headquarters at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – A new group backed by defeated Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has filed a federal lawsuit against Georgia election officials asking a judge to order fixes to what it says are deep-seated problems in the state's election system.

Fair Fight Action says officials "grossly mismanaged" the midterm election this month, depriving Georgia voters, and particularly black and minority voters, of their right to vote. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Atlanta.

The secretary of state's office responded by citing increased voter registration in Georgia.

“With a record high of 7,000,000 people on Georgia’s voter rolls and unprecedented voter turnout in November’s midterm election, it has never been easier to register to vote or make your voice heard at the ballot box in our state," spokeswoman Candice Broce said in a statement. "Along with thousands of local elections and registration officials across our state, we remain committed to secure, accessible, and fair elections for all voters.”

Abrams announced the new group and the lawsuit in the speech Nov. 16 when she acknowledged that Republican Brian Kemp had won the race for Georgia governor.

Organizers say Fair Fight Action will advocate for election reform, voter education and increasing voter turnout. The group is to be led by Lauren Wroh-Gargo, Abrams' campaign manager.

Care in Action, an advocacy group that supported Abrams in the gubernatorial campaign, joined Fair Fight Action as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. They named Secretary of State Robyn A. Crittenden and the state election board as defendants.

"Today, Fair Fight Action filed litigation on behalf of thousands of Georgians in the quest for free and fair elections," Wroh-Gargo said. "This lawsuit demands massive reforms to Georgia elections. Through this litigation and other efforts, Fair Fight Action will continue to advance voting rights in our state.”

Kemp, who resigned as secretary of state after the election, is to be sworn in as Georgia's 83rd governor in January. Crittenden was appointed to replace him in an interim capacity.

Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger will face each other in a Dec. 4 runoff election for Georgia secretary of state.

Fair Fight Action and Care in Action say in the lawsuit that Georgia has a history of "neglecting its elections infrastructure and suppressing votes particularly of people of color."

They accuse the state of disenfranchising voters by purging the voter rolls, adopting an extreme interpretation of the "exact match" policy that disqualified voter registrations, closing and relocating polling places, and failing to send absentee ballots to some voters who requested them.

In her speech Nov. 16, Abrams said she believed Kemp used his position as secretary of state to suppress votes so he could win the election. Kemp has denied suppressing votes.

