Wall Street took investors on a wild ride Monday, with the Dow swinging more than 900 points before closing down 245 points and the S&P 500 swinging violently but avoiding a fall into official "correction" territory.

The sell-off on Wall Street continued Monday, with the latest slide prompted by fresh tariff worries again briefly dragging the broad S&P 500 stock index down more than 10 percent from its high and into correction territory.

It was a volatile day of trading, with the Dow up more than 350 points in morning trading before going into a freefall that dragged it down 566 points from Friday's close. When the trading down ended the Dow was down 245 points, or 1 percent at 24,443. The broad Standard & Poor's 500, which was up as much as 2 percent and down nearly 4 percent in late trading, closed down 0.7 percent at 2641.25 -- or 9.9 percent off its September 20 high and just shy of the 10 percent drop needed for a correction.

Stocks, which have been under pressure for weeks since the S&P 500 hit its high, continue to struggle under the weight of trade-related headwinds and fears that the U.S. central bank will hike interest rates too aggressively and cause damage to the U.S. economy and crimp profits of American businesses.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The broad stock market gauge turned sharply lower in the afternoon after Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is preparing to announce more tariffs on China in early December if talks between President Trump and China president Xi Jiniping are not able to ease the trade war in talks next month.

That news triggered a fresh round of selling by investors who are increasingly concerned that a protracted trade fight with the China, the world’s second-biggest economy, will cause the U.S. economy and foreign economies to slow.

Many of leading leading stocks, including online retail giant Amazon.com, which fell more than 6 percent, and video streaming service Neflix, which dropped more than 5%, and airplane maker Boeing, which cratered more than 6.5 percent after one of its Boeing 737 planes was involved in a deadly crash in Indonesia.

With the S&P 500 now in danger of suffering its second corrective phase this year, following a 10.2 percent drop that ended in early February, Wall Street is now debating whether the nine-year-old bull market is in danger of falling more and vulnerable to its first bear market, or 20-percent-plus since the market rout that ended in March 2009.

“It doesn’t take heavy analysis to recognize this market is now approaching bear territory,” Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley, told clients in a report.

While the broad S&P 500 is down only about 10 percent from its high, more than 40 percent of U.S. stocks, he says, have fallen more than 20 percent from their highs in the past year.

Investors are becoming increasingly risk-averse and are unwilling to swoop in yet in search of bargains.

The main worry is that the economic challenges that are building could cause investors to re-evaluate their high expectations for corporate profits in the quarters ahead. While third-quarter earnings for companies in the S&P 500 are seen growing at a 20 percent clip for the third straight quarter, Wall Street pros are worried that earnings, due to slower economic growth and skimpier margins due to higher wage costs and higher costs for commodities like steel due to tariffs, for businesses will slow even more next year than the 10 percent growth now expected by analysts.

“We think the evidence is building and the message from Mr. Market is clear: The consensus for earnings growth is too rosy next year,” Wilson said.

More: IBM to acquire Red Hat open-source software provider for $33B

More: A bumpy ride to the end, stock market closes the week nearly in correction territory

In tech news, IBM said it agreed to buy IBM said the purchase of Red Hat will help the company take the next step in cloud computing. Chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty said the deal will make IBM the world’s biggest hybrid cloud provider, meaning it will offer companies a mix of on-site, private and third-party public cloud services.

More: Majority in survey say their finances have not improved since President Trump took over

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com