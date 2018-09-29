Taco Bell’s hottest sauce packet is now available as a tortilla chip.

Taco Bell’s hottest sauce packet is now available as a tortilla chip.

The fast-food chain announced Monday its new, limited-edition Diablo Tortilla Chips are exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide through Oct. 31. After that, they will roll out to additional grocery and convenience stores through November.

The new flavor is the fourth in Taco Bell's line of tortilla chips, which debuted in May. The three other flavors – classic, mild and fire – are sold at grocery and convenience stores.

The company's "iconic sauce packets" were the original inspiration for the chips, Marisa Thalberg, chief brand officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

“The new Diablo Tortilla Chips build from that inspiration, letting us serve up our hottest chip yet that’s completely unique to Taco Bell, from its dark and smoky packaging with saucy wisdoms, to the flavor of the chip itself,” Thalberg said.

According to the company, the chips stand out from competitors in that they are black and not red. They feature the distinct flavors of the Diablo sauce packet with "a kick of hot peppers and a hint of lime."

7-Eleven Merchandising Senior Vice President Jack Stout said the convenience store chain’s customers are adventurous and “looking for new taste sensations and unusual flavor combinations.”

“If they thought the Taco Bell flavored chips 7-Eleven introduced earlier were something, just wait until the Diablo spice hits the shelves,” Stout said in a statement. “An ice-cold Slurpee drink may be necessary to put out the fire.”

These limited-edition chips come in 3.5-ounce bags and Taco Bell didn't release the price, explaining it would be set by stores. The chips are vegan, kosher and gluten-free.

The Mexican fast-food arm of Louisville-based Yum Brands also has a line of packaged products with Kraft, including meal kits, crunchy taco shells, bottled hot sauces and beans. Yum owns Pizza Hut and KFC.

