Target has a week-long "Fun Run" sale starting Sept. 16.

For savvy shoppers, Target runs could be a little more "fun" starting Sunday.

The retailer kicks off a weeklong "Fun Run" sale Sept. 16, featuring Cartwheel promotions and a discount on a Shipt same-day delivery membership.

There also will be bonus savings and a "surprise offer" for customers who have the retailer's REDcard, Target announced in a news release Wednesday. Those who apply and are approved for a new credit or debit card will get a sign-up bonus.

"The new Target Fun Run sale showcases some of the services that make shopping – and saving – easy at Target, including Cartwheel, Target REDcard and Shipt same-day delivery," the company said in the release.

Highlights of the sale are:

Cartwheel: Target says its most popular Cartwheel promotions will be available for an entire week, including "guest favorites like 20 percent off select home, apparel, food, health and beauty items and more." Hundreds of additional in-store deals will also be available. Cartwheel offers typically range from 5 to 50 percent off and are available in the Target app.

Target says its most popular Cartwheel promotions will be available for an entire week, including "guest favorites like 20 percent off select home, apparel, food, health and beauty items and more." Hundreds of additional in-store deals will also be available. Cartwheel offers typically range from 5 to 50 percent off and are available in the Target app. Shipt membership: Save $50 on an annual Shipt membership, which is regularly $99. Find out if Shipt same-day delivery is available in your area at Target.com/Shipt. Existing Shipt members who spend $100 or more on a same-day delivery order during the sale will get a $15 credit on their Shipt account to use on a future order.

Save $50 on an annual Shipt membership, which is regularly $99. Find out if Shipt same-day delivery is available in your area at Target.com/Shipt. Existing Shipt members who spend $100 or more on a same-day delivery order during the sale will get a $15 credit on their Shipt account to use on a future order. Bonus offers: Starting Sept. 16, current REDcard holders will get special bonus coupons in the Target app. Target says those who apply and are approved will get a coupon for $30 off a future qualifying purchase of $100 or more. With the REDcard, customers save 5 percent in-store and online every day and get free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com.

According to Hip2Save.com, the surprise savings for Target cardholders is an extra 10 percent off in-store purchases, which is on top of the everyday 5 percent discount.

The popular savings blog said the offer has some exclusions and is only available in the Target app. Exclusions include alcohol, Apple products, clinic and pharmacy, milk, DSLR cameras and lenses, Dyson upright vacuums, gift cards, video game systems and select toys and electronics.

More information on the sale, which goes through Sept. 22, will be posted on Target.com Sunday, on the Target app and in the weekly ad inserted in newspapers.

