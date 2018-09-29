Xxx Ras 08 Jpg E Cel Ent Ace Usa Ny
Taylor Swift is seen in the Upper West Side on Sept. 28, 2018 in New York.
Gotham/GC Images

Looks like this "Love Story" is still going strong.

Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend Joe Alwyn for the premiere of his movie "The Favourite" in New York Friday.

Swift got glam for the premiere, wearing a sheer, glittering black and red sleeveless dress by Amen with strappy black heels by Jimmy Choo.

She paired the look with a clutch, red lipstick and her hair down in messy waves. 

Alwyn opted for a blue suit paired with black dress shoes.

The public outing together is rare for the happy couple, who usually keep a low profile.

They even showed a bit of PDA at they event, holding hands as they walked into the venue.

Xxx Ras 09 Jpg E Ent Ace Usa Ny
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Alwyn, 27, is a British actor who was the main focus of Swift's album "Reputation" from November. On the album she talks about falling in love with her new beau and even pledges her loyalty to him.

"The Favourite" also stars Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Nicholas Hoult.

