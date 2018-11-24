— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

The Thanksgiving leftovers are dwindling and Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner. And retailers are not holding back on the deals and discounts during "Cyber Weekend" either. We've been keeping a close eye on the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to help you find the best of the best.

Between making sure the best deals are still available and looking for leads on new amazing offers, we got a little curious about what everyone's snapping up in this four-day savings extravaganza. So we took a peek behind the curtain to find out, and these are the most popular Black Friday deals so far that are still available:

1. The most popular Instant Pot—30% off

This machine is incredible, and so is its 30% Black Friday discount.

I'm pretty confident that the Instant Pot is the new KitchenAid stand mixer when it comes to "impressive kitchen gifts." Every time the $100 Instant Pot goes on sale, people lose their minds. And for Black Friday this year, it's been on sale for $70 at Amazon and Target, but that price will likely be gone by Sunday.

2. The best-selling DNA testing kit—50% off

We've never seen this DNA kit sell for only $50 before.

People have been going absolutely This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative.

Ancestry DNA Testing Kit—$49 from Ancestry.com (Save $50)

3. The new Echo Dot—52% off

A more than 50% discount is almost unheard of for an Echo.

The Dot has always been popular because it gives you all the power of Alexa for way less than Amazon's other smart speakers. At its usual $50, it's a great deal, but the fact that it's just more than half off is just stunning.

I don't think Amazon's ever offers such a steep discount on a new device, so it makes sense why everyone's buying them. The older model is on sale for $20 too (50% off), but I beg you. Spend the extra $4 to get the better speakers of the new model. It's so worth it.

Get the Echo Dot (3rd gen.) at Amazon—$24 (Save $25.99)

4. The best sous vide cooker—31% off

This is the easiest way to get steakhouse-quality steak.

Sous vide is an amazing way to cook, and the best sous vide cooker we've ever tested is on sale for only $89. It used to sell for $180, so this is a crazy good deal. I was intimidated by sous vide when I first started cooking that way, but I swear it's even easier than you can imagine. And for this price, maybe it's time you find out for yourself—it's also a great gift for anyone who loves cooking!

Get the Anova Sous Vide Immersion Circulator for $89 (Save $40)

5. Ecovacs Deebot N79S—25% off

The best chore is the one a robot can do for you.

This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums, especially because it's so affordable. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. It's a great way to keep your home looking flawless between deeper cleanings and you can get it for its second lowest price right now.

The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (exactly the same but with slightly different names) are available for the same price as well.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50)

6. Apple Watch Series 3—26% off

Pink and white are out of stock, but black and gray (not pictured) are still available.

If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch doesn't have cellular, so it won't stay connected if you leave your phone at home on a run. But it does have GPS, so you can still track your course (and it's $200 cheaper than the cellular version).

Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS)—$229.99 (Save $80)

Want to live untethered? B&H has the cellular model for $429.99 (Save $200), and it's available in Carnation pink, Marina Blue, and Blacktop/Flash.

7. Ulta's Black Friday sale—Nearly everything on sale

Ulta's beauty sale has everything you could ever want or need—on sale!

All the top beauty retailers are having Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales right now. But Ulta is leading the charge when it comes to the best deals, with massive savings on gift sets (hello, stocking stuffers), beauty tools, makeup, and more. If you spend at least $60, you'll even get a free 9-piece gift set. Are you kidding me? Take all my money, Ulta!

Here are some of our favorites:

Shop the Ulta Black Friday sale

8. Playstation Plus 12-Month Membership—33% off

Give this to any PS4 gamer on your list and they'll love you eternally (for at least a year).

Sony really came out swinging with Black Friday deals. The PS4 Spider-Man bundle that launched on Wednesday has been sold out since before most turkeys were even out of the oven. But that hasn't stopped PlayStation fanatics from raking in savings. In addition to discounts on popular games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, NBA 2K19, and Fallout: 76, their Plus memberships are a third less than usual.

With PS Plus, you get discounts on games purchased through the PlayStation store, and you also get three free game downloads. Every. Single. Month. And they're for good titles too, not just garbage no one was buying anyway. If you buy three, you'll get a fourth year for free.

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 (Save $20)*

*You can also find this deal right in the PS Store!

9. Nordstrom—Up to 60% off sitewide

Everyone can find something amazing in Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Nordstrom is easily one of the most popular apparel retailers out there, so when they have sales, fashion lovers rush to snatch up the most popular styles before they sell out (they always do). Right now through Cyber Monday, you can save as much as 60% on the entire site. Literally everything is on sale to some degree.

Shop Nordstrom's "The Score" sale

10. The best TV of 2018—23% off

The best TV of the year is also one of the best Black Friday deals. Coincidence?

When our expert, who's been reviewing all kinds of TVs for over six years, says this one is better than all the others, you can trust it. This massive 55-inch OLED 4K TV usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.

LG C8 55-In. OLED Smart 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500)

Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



