Black Friday may be behind us, but there are still loads of savings ahead. As we inch closer to Cyber Monday, virtually every retailer out there is pumping out exclusive offers and discounts

To help you find the biggest savings and sales, the product experts at Reviewed are scouring the internet all day long, updating this page constantly with new deals on only the best products.

The 20 best deals right now

  1. All-Clad Factory-Seconds VIP Sale—Massive discounts on All-Clad Cookware: All-Clad has major doorbusters and free shipping on all orders of factory seconds (basically perfect but a little dinged up). You'll just need to enter your email address to access the sale.
  2. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This discount on the newest Dot is insane.
  3. AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. 
  4. Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth—$89 at Anova Culinary (Save $40): This is our favorite sous vide cooker, and we're loving this sub-$100 price. If you want WiFi connectivity, the WiFi version is $60 off too ($99). This one's not the best we've tested, but it's still fine.
  5. Apple iPad 9.7-In. WiFi Only 32GB Tablet—$249.99 at Target (Save $150): This is an insane deal. To the point where I didn't even believe it at first. It's good this Saturday only, so don't wait.
  6. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
  7. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but it works wonders. And people have been snatching it up like it's a TV for 80% off!
  8. Ecovacs Deebot N79S—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Target and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
  9. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $40): The all-new Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker of 2018, and this is the first time it's been on sale.
  10. Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
  11. Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
  12. Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
  13. Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50): These are our favorite true wireless headphones that aren't Apple AirPods back down to their lowest price.
  14. Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
  15. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$278.63 at Amazon (Save $61): Only a few colors are left at this price on our favorite mixer. It's the same price at Macy's too!
  16. Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$271.95 on Amazon (Save $68.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in sunny yellow. (Other colors are on sale too, but not as big of discounts.)
  17. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  18. Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
  19. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 at Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
  20. Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.

More amazing deals we love

I'd be remiss to only share our 10 top favorite finds. Not everyone wants an Instant Pot or a $230 coffee maker, right? Here are a few more highlights of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

