The 25 best gifts for men that they'll actually want

Shopping for guys can be tricky business. Though “traditional” men's gifts—think neckties and whiskey stones—seem like safe bets, in truth, men have a wide variety of tastes and those “safe” gifts rarely get real use.

This year, we’ve got you covered with the best gift ideas for all the men in your life: the home chef, the student, the traveler, the gamer, the outdoorsy athlete, and plenty more. These are the best gifts for men of 2018, according to Reviewed:

1. For the home cook: Philips Airfryer

The best gifts for men: Philips Airfryer XXL

Philips

Whether it’s game day or just a busy Wednesday, sometimes you just want something quick, easy, and delicious. Airfryers aren’t the most health-conscious products in the world, but they do a good job of providing crispy food without the mess or hassle of frying in oil. This Philips model won our roundup of the best airfryers, excelling in most of our testing.

Want something a little more adventurous? You could set this person up with a gift card to Home Chef, which won our roundup of the best meal kit delivery services, giving them tasty ready-to-make meals a few times a week.

Get the Philips Airfryer at Amazon for $299.95

2. For the podcast addict: Apple Airpods

The best gifts for men: Apple Airpods

Apple

We’ve tested nearly every pair of headphones on the market, and Apple’s Airpods have consistently been the top pick in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. They are incredibly easy to use with any Apple product, they sound great, they charge easily in the included carrying case, and they have absolutely zero wires. Best of all? They’re actually cheaper than most of the competition—rare for any Apple product.

Get the Apple Airpods at Amazon for $144.99 ($14 off the list price)

3. For the Netflix binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

The best gifts for men: Roku Ultra

Roku

If you own a TV, you need a streaming box. The Roku Ultra costs around half what the Apple TV costs, but it’s easier to use, works with all the major streaming services, and supports new 4K and HDR TVs. The best trick? Just plug headphones into the remote for easy wireless listening. That’s perfect for late-night streaming, no specialty headphones required.

Get the Roku Ultra at Amazon for $89

4. For the student: Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA

The best gifts for men: Asus Zenbook UX331UA Laptop

Asus

If you’re buying for a student (or anyone who needs a great laptop), the 13-inch Asus ZenBook UX331UA is just about the best all-around option for the money. It’s powerful, lightweight, looks great, and can handle just about anything you’d need it to do. Need something to protect it? We recommend the Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack ($129), a stylish and ultra-functional backpack anyone will love.

Get the Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA at Amazon for $877.05

5. For the aspiring chef: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

The best gifts for men: Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-inch Chef's Knife

Henckels

Ask any chef or serious cook: an 8-inch Chef’s Knife is a must-have. This Henckels model is almost universally praised by online shoppers and won our roundup of the best chef’s knives, easily slicing through the competition in our testing. If you want something to go with it, I personally love the $50 Epicurean Gourmet Series cutting board, which is beautiful, functional, excelled in our testing, and is even dishwasher-safe.

Get the Henckels Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife at Bed Bath & Beyond for $139.99

6. For the outdoorsy type: Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Jacket

The best gifts for men: Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Sweater

Patagonia

Outdoorsy or no, I honestly think every single guy will look and feel good in this classic zipped sweater from Patagonia. It has sterling 5-star ratings everywhere online and it’s a perfect jacket for fall and spring. Plus it's lightweight enough to layer under a shell jacket when things get really chilly. Best of all, it comes in a wide variety of colors, so even if your giftee already owns one, he’ll be happy to have a second option.

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater Zip Front Jacket at Nordstrom for $139

6. For the tech-savvy: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The best gifts for men: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your house. I use mine in the kitchen, where it’s perfect for streaming music while I cook, setting timers, or entertaining my kids.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at Amazon for $49.99

7. For the always prepared: Leatherman Wave Multitool

The best gifts for men: Leatherman Wave Multitool

Leatherman

Even if he doesn’t need a multitool, most every guy wants one—or at least to have one when the moment calls for it. The Leatherman Wave easily won our roundup of the best multitools. It looks great, offers impressive performance, has excellent user reviews, and comes with a 25-year warranty.

If you go this route, we also highly recommend picking up a pair of the best work gloves we’ve tested: Carharrt Men’s Grain Leather Work Gloves.

Get the Leatherman Wave at Amazon for $129.95

8. For the new homeowner: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Camera

The best gifts for men: Logitech Circle 2 Indoor Security Camera

Logitech

As someone who just got the keys to my first home, there’s one thing I wish I had at all times: a wireless camera to keep an eye on things. The Logitech Circle 2 is the best pick, as it ran away with our roundup of the best smart indoor security cameras. It’s affordable, easy to use, comes with free 24-hour storage, works indoors and out, and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google.

Get the Logitech Circle 2 Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera at Amazon for $139.99

9. For the well-traveled: Grafomap Custom Framed Map

The best gifts for men: Grafomap Custom Map

Grafomap

I’m in love with these custom maps from Grafomap. Just put it in any location, move it around to frame it how you want, and you’ll get a killer map in one of a number of eye-catching designs. You can customize the labels, get it framed, or have it printed directly onto canvas. Posters start at just $49 with framed versions costing $60 more—way less than it’ll cost to have anything custom framed at a store.

Get a Custom Map Poster at Grafomap.com for $49

10. For the movie aficionado: TCL 6 Series Roku TV

The best gifts for men: TCL Roku 6 Series TV

TCL

The TCL 6 Series is simply jaw-dropping. It has 4K and HDR compatibility, awesome picture quality, and even Roku's streaming platform built right in. It’s not only the best TV under $1,000 we’ve tested this year, it’s way under that limit. You can get a 55-inch model for just $650, and the 65-inch version is below the $1,000 mark too.

Get the 55-inch TCL 6 Series Roku TV from Amazon for $649.97

11. For the perpetually late: Skagen Aaren Watch

The best gifts for men: Skagen Aaren Watch

Skagen

Smart watches are fun and all, but a traditional wristwatch is still a timeless way to complete an outfit. This Skagen Aaren watch is simple, but pairs perfectly with casual and formal outfits. I own two Skagen watches myself and I wear them all the time. If you’re buying for someone who likes a little more pizazz in their wardrobe, MVMT Watches also makes a huge array of stylish, affordable timepieces with great reviews.

Get the Skagen Aaren Leather Watch from Skagen for $95

12. For the frequent flyer: Sony 1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

The best gifts for men: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

Sony

While Bose’s excellent Quiet Comfort headphones have owned the noise cancelling space for years, Sony is the new champ in town. Now widely regarded as the best all-around noise cancelling headphones you can get, the Sony 1000XM3s offer superb sound quality, cancel out ambient noise beautifully, and are supremely comfy for long flights, train rides, or just working at your desk.

Get the Sony 1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon for $348

13. For the avid reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The best gifts for men: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Amazon has finally updated its best all-around Kindle with more storage, a more even backlight, a lighter and thinner design, and waterproofing. The Kindle Paperwhite was already the no-brainer choice for anyone who wants the best e-reader you can buy, and the newest updates just cement that reputation.

Get the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $129.99

14. For the guy who loves games: Nintendo Switch

The best gifts for men: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch took a little time to get going, but it’s been out awhile now and there is a long list of new and classic games available for it. Whether you’re buying for a young gamer looking for family-friendly titles, a young person who wants to play the latest and greatest, or a classic gamer jonesing for a nostalgia fix, the Switch has it all.

Buying for someone who already has a Switch? We highly recommend some newer games like Super Mario Party ($58.98), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($44.99), our favorite Switch case ($19.99), and the best USB battery backup we’ve tested ($53.99) for extra battery life on the go.

Get the Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $299

15. For beards of all shapes and sizes: Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer

The best gifts for men: Wahl Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer

Jess Rose Photography

The Wahl Clippers Stainless Steel Beard Trimmer won our roundup of the best beard trimmers, with its top-notch battery life, trimming ability, and professional-quality build. It’s not waterproof, but it is easy to keep clean, so if you’re buying for someone with a beard, they’ll appreciate this one.

Get the Wahl Clippers Beard Trimmer at Amazon for $59.94

16. For the gym rat: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

The best gifts for men: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel

Herschel Supply Co.

Duffel bags are definitely the black sheep of the bag family—that’ll happen when you mostly stuff dirty, smelly things in them—but they don’t have to look bad. This Herschel Supply Co. duffel looks good enough you could bring it to the office, but it’s functional enough to work as a daily gym bag or on as a day trip carry-on with necessary touches like a separate compartment where you can stash your shoes or smellier gear after a workout.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Novel. Duffel at Nordstrom for $85

17. For the coffee lover: SterlingPro Double Wall French Press

The best gifts for men: Sterling Pro Double Wall French Press

Sterling Pro

If you’re buying for someone who really loves coffee, the Sterling Double Wall French Press is perfect. It is double insulated so it keeps coffee nice and hot, it looks fantastic, it works for everything from frothed milk to hot chocolate, it's dishwasher safe, and it's the best French press we've ever tested. Best of all, it’s about a third the price of many other stainless steel French presses, meaning it’ll feel like your gift cost way more than it actually does.

Get the SterlingPro Double Wall French Press at Amazon for $29.95

18. For those who always put off cleaning: Ecovacs Deebot N79S

The best gifts for men: Deebot Ecovacs N79S

Deebot

Robot vacuums aren’t enough to keep your whole place clean, but they do a good job of keeping it looking neat on days where you just don’t have the time. This model from Ecovacs did well in our testing and it has some fancier features like compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant, customizable schedules, and a “max mode” that increases cleaning power temporarily—all despite being one of the more affordable robot vacuums around.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S at Amazon for $229.98

19. For the music lover: Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker

The best gifts for men: Sonos Play:1 Speaker

Sonos

People adore their Sonos systems, and the Sonos Play:1 is the best way to get in on the act. Just a single Play:1 can fill a room with beautiful music that is so, so much nicer than what you get from basic smart speakers like the Amazon Echo. The Play:1 can stream from all the most popular music services, works with Alexa, and can even be paired with a second Play:1 for wireless stereo sound.

Get the Sonos Play:1 at Amazon for $149

20. For athletes and fitness addicts: Fitbit Charge 3

The best gifts for men: Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Watch

Fitbit

Whether you’re buying for a hardcore athlete or someone just trying to get up off the couch more, the Fitbit Charge 3 is the way to go in our opinion. It has 7-day battery life, activity tracking, a heart-rate monitor, and sleep tracking, as well as one of the better apps of any other smart fitness tracking watch.

Buying for someone truly hardcore? The Garmin Forerunner 235 offers much better activity and heart rate tracking as well as GPS for tracking your runs.

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker at Amazon for $149.95

21. For the guy who wants a drone: Potensic T25

The best gifts for men: Potensic T25 Drone

Potensic

Most high-quality drones will cost you $500 and up, which can be pricey if you aren’t sure you are going to get a lot of use out of it. The Potensix T25 is our favorite drone under $200, making it an awesome way to practice flying (and crashing), without spending a ton of money. Despite the price, you’re still getting an included 1080p camera and smart features like hovering, decent battery life, and a “Follow Me” mode.

Get the Potensix T25 at Amazon for $169.99

22. For the guy constantly traveling: Samsonite Mightlight 2

The best gifts for men: Samsonite Mightlight

Samsonite

If you’re picking a gift for someone who spends a ton of time flying, our favorite carry-on is the Samsonite Mightlight 2. It’s expertly designed, durable, fits easily inside carry-on compartments, and has amazingly smooth wheels that glide over even cracked pavement with ease.

Get the Samsonite Mightlight 2 at Amazon for $140.59

23. For the experimental home chef: Anova Immersion Circulator

The best gifts for men: Anova Immersion Circulator

Anova

If you’re looking to learn how to sous vide, our favorite immersion circulator is the Bluetooth-equipped Anova Immersion Circulator. It is the #1 sous vide machine on Amazon with a 4-star rating and over 4,400 user reviews. It topped our own testing, as well, thanks to its ease of use, excellent responsiveness, and affordable price.

Get the Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker at Amazon for $97.99

24. For guys who love a hot sauce kick: The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack

The best gifts for men: The Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Pack

The Good Hurt

With 7 different flavors of hot sauce and a clever packaging design, this sampler pack from Thoughtfully is a standout gift idea for any guy. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 93 reviews. The spices range from mild to very hot, including even the fabled Ghost Pepper.

Get the Hot Sauce Sampler Pack from The Good Hurt at Amazon for $30.95

25. For the wordsmith: Scrabble Deluxe Wooden Edition

The best gifts for men: Scrabble Deluxe Edition

Winning Solutions

I think Scrabble is an almost perfect game, and if you’re buying for someone who agrees, then this deluxe set from Winning Solutions is sure to be among their favorite possessions for a long time. It features a foil-stamped board with a raised grid to hold the letters in place, built-in storage compartments to hold all the pieces, and a mahogany finish that’s nice enough you can leave the game out and use it as a decorative piece.

If other classic board games are more his style, then check out Winning Solutions’ other products like deluxe versions of Monopoly, Clue, and bookshelf-style versions of other classic games.

Get the Scrabble Deluxe Wooden Edition at Amazon for $109.99

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

