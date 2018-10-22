— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
There is only ONE WEEK left until Black Friday. Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we want to help.
Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.
To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day every day with new deals. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before the craziness Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Our 5 Favorite Deals Right Now
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.95 on Amazon (Save $64.04) : This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to it's second lowest price of the year.
- Eufy RoboVac 11S—$199.99 on Amazon $199.99 (Save $20) : This is the best affordable robot vacuum we've tested. It doesn't have smart features, so it's perfect for anyone who's sick of everything having an app, especially with the on-page $20 coupon offering a discount we haven't seen in over a month.
- Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107) : This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
- LG C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500) : This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
Tech Deals
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40) : This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : This make cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846" : We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843" : This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Apple Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods—$119 at Best Buy (Save $40) : Apple’s Airpods rarely see much of a discount from their retail price of $159, but the super popular wireless headphones will be on sale a few places for Black Friday. If you don’t mind going refurb, the best true wireless earbuds are available for the lowest price we've ever seen from Best Buy.
- Apple iMac 21.5-In.—$1,066.35 at Amazon (Save $632.65) : Apple’s new iMac comes with a gorgeous 21.5-inch screen, a 1TB hard drive, and a just-fast-enough processor to be a perfect family computer. It just hit the market, but this matches the lowest price we’ve seen it at.
- Apple iPad 32GB (9.7-inch, 2017)—$299 at Jet (Save $30) : The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is a great value even at the regular retail price of $329. It’s fully compatible with the Apple Pencil, has a high-res Retina screen, and the processor is plenty fast for most users. Jet has this iPad for $299 right now, and the price will drop even further to $249 November 21 (the day before Thanksgiving) if you're willing to wait a little longer.
- Apple iPad Pro 9.7-In. Refurbished Wi-Fi 32GB—$469 at Apple (Save $80) : If you like iPads but wish they could handle the workload of a full laptop, the iPad Pro is a great bet. It’s extremely fast, flexible, and has amazing battery life. This 32GB model doesn’t have much storage, but you’re saving a ton. And while refurbished models can sometimes be tricky, this direct-from-Apple one is a safe bet.
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,149 at B&H (Save $650) : If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quad core i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$479 at B&H (Save $150) : If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15) : This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control—$279.99 on Amazon (Save $70) : Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa and can control up to 15 electronics. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price.
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $21) : This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497.99 on Amazon (Save $100) : This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25) : These are the best-tested kids headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500) : This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $300 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200) : Typically this high quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite RemoteControl and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100) : Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Nintendo Switch Travel Case—$17.74 on Amazon (Save $2.25) : If you got someone a Switch last year, give them a great travel case this year. This is the best one we've tested, and it's a few bucks off too!
- Samsung 32-Inch Smart LED HDTV—$175 on eBay (Save $75) : Get this small smart TV for its lowest price on eBay, beating Target's Black Friday price by $4.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150) : We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in saving.
- TCL 43-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2018)—$279.99 (Save $50) : This is currently out of stock. This TCL 4K TV is a bit cheaper than the similar S5 model, which is on sale for $320 (down from $350). The main reason this one's $40 less? The S5 model comes with the Advanced remote that has a headphone jack (and it's got Dolby vision and "wide color"). But you can get the same remote features with the Roku app on your phone for the S4.
- TCL 55-In. Roku 4K Smart TV (2017)—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $30): With 4K and Roku's streaming platform built in, you really can't find a better deal on a low-end big screen TV. At this low sale price, we love this TV, especially for secondary viewing areas like bedrooms, kitchens, or playrooms. It usually costs $380, and originally retailed for $450, so we're loving this sale!
- Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$218 at Walmart (Save $60) : This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50) : This typically $180 roasting pan did very well in our tests, and you can get a great discount in time for Thanksgiving. Amazon has it for the same price if you want Prime shipping, too.
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.95 on Amazon (Save $64.04) : This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to it's second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$126.51 on Amazon (Save $22) : This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- Circulon Roaster with U-Rack—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $4) : This is the best affordable roasting pan we've ever tested and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. It's an essential product to perfectly roast the turkey on Thanksgiving, although the non-stick element may only last a few years.
- Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$143.08 on Amazon (Save $6) : This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18) : Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever, especially when you clip the on-page coupon for an extra $5.18 off the price.
- Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.83 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best electric kettle we've tested, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen, we still think a $20 discount makes it well worth buying.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4) : This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56) : You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $101) : If you like espresso but don't want to spend hundreds of dolalrs on a fancy machine, this pod espresso maker will be perfect. It even has an incredibly easy to use milk warmer/frother for the best lattes you've ever made at home.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$447.99 on Amazon (Save $101) : This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71) : This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.99 on Amazon (Save $21.01) : This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : Staub outperformed Le Creuset in our tests, so we're thrilled to see this cocotte for such a great sale price.
- T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$76.78 on Amazon (Save $19.19) : This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested.
- ThermoWorks Chef Alarm—$51.20 from ThermoWorks (Save $12.80) : ThermoWorks makes amazing food thermometers, and this one is great because it beeps when your food reaches the temperature you set.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20) : This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
Laundry and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.69 on Amazon (Save $5.20) : This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Bosch SHXM78W55N Dishwasher—$939.10 at Appliances Connection (Save 10%) : Our best-testing dishwashers are the Bosch 800 series, and this model is our perfect 10. This price is the best we’ve seen, and you'll save 15% if you go for the bundle. We love this dishwasher's near-silent operation and top notch cleaning performance.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$179.99 on eBay (Save $70) : The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Ecovacs Deebot 601—$179.98 on Amazon (Save $20) with the code "GHPOSR98 " : The Deebot 601 is the improved version of the N79S, which is the improved version of the N79, which we rated as one of the best affordable smart robot vacuums. It connects to your phone AND you can control it with Alexa. This deal is good through 11/19.
- Eufy RoboVac 11S—$199.99 on Amazon $199.99 (Save $20) : This is the best affordable robot vacuum we've tested. It doesn't have smart features, so it's perfect for anyone who's sick of everything having an app, especially with the on-page $20 coupon offering a discount we haven't seen in over a month.
- Frigidaire FFEF3054TS 30-In. Electric Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $301): Big savings on this popular electric range will bring you five elements on the smooth cooktop, a 3000W Quick Boil, and a self-cleaning oven that will deal with burned-on nastiness in a mere two hours. And if you’re short on cabinet space for pots and pans, you’ll appreciate the storage drawer.
- Home Depot's Black Friday Appliance Sale (Save up to 40%) : Home Depot is discounting their large appliances, from fridges to dishwashers to to laundry centers up to 40% all month, and if you buy multiple appliances, you can get an extra $60-$500 off. The more you buy, the bigger the savings!
- Kenmore 41302 Front Load Washer with Steam—$899 at Amazon (Save $400) : Owners give this model 4.5 out of 5 stars, so it's a good bet for you, too. It provides steam cleaning for better stain removal, has a spacious 4.5 cu-ft. tub, and if your laundry room is near your living space, you'll appreciate the fact that this washer runs quietly.
- Kenmore 81182 7.4 Cu. Ft. Dryer— $529.99 at Amazon (Save $530): This basic dryer is the top scorer in Reviewed’s under-$700 category. It’s a great value, gets the moisture out of the clothes, and you don’t need to be a laundry expert to use its straightforward interface.
- LG Styler—$1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $901) : This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for the same price from Best Buy and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances : In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards.
- Samsung DV45K6200EW—$648 at Home Depot (Save $461) : The Samsung dryers we’ve tested tend to perform well across the board, so we expect you'll like this one. These dryers are generous with steam, and once you bring it home, you might even be able to put away your iron. JC Penney is offering this dryer for the same price, so you can buy it from your preferred retailer.
- Samsung NX58H5600SS 30-In. Gas Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $501) : With five gas burners, a bridge burner for griddles, a convection oven, and a warming drawer to take the pressure off the cook, this is an impressive gas range at a very good price. By the way, Lowe's is offering the same deal.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 at Home Depot (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price, if you prefer.
- Tineco A10 Cordless Stick Vacuum—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) with the code"HIV8522O" : Tineco vacuums are made by the same people behind Ecovacs robot vacuums, which we love. Between that, the low price, and the 366 positive reviews, we think this is a great affordable vacuum.
- Whirlpool WDF330PAHW Dishwasher—$299 at Lowe’s (Save $80): This basic dishwasher is at a really great price point right now. It cleans well, dries the dishes completely, and it’s one of Reviewed's top under-$500 dishwasher picks. At under $300 now through 11/29, it's practically a steal, but don't forget, you have to add it to your cart to see this price.
- Whirlpool WRT318FZDB Top Freezer Refrigerator—$498 at Home Depot (Save $181): This budget top freezer model is even better when it's on sale. It's got both fixed and adjustable storage, and solid glass shelves in both the fresh food and freezer compartments. The deli drawer can be moved, and our tester noted that the crispers glide smoothly. You get all that for under $500!
Home and Outdoor Deals
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Crate & Barrel—Save 20% off a ton of stuff : You can get great discounts on bedding, rugs, throw blankets, curtains, and C&B Kids right now!
- Honeywell Filter Free Warm Moisture Humidifier—$24.49 on Amazon (Save $5.50) : This one of the best humidifiers we've ever tested. Right now, it's back down to one of its lowest prices.
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$26.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15) : We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours.
- Samsonite Tenacity 3-Piece Luggage Set—$99.99 on eBay (Save $170) : Samsonite makes our favorite carry-on luggage, so we were pumped to see this 3-piece set on sale for over 50% off. Plus, it's sold directly from Samsonite, not some sketchy eBay reseller that jacks up the price.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900 : Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save 25% on assorted items : This sale ends this weekend, but if you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings.
- tulo
- Wayfair Big Holiday Sale —Save up to 80% off holiday items for your home.
Lifestyle Deals
- 23andMe DNA Kit—$69 on Amazon (Save $30) : This was one of the hottest items for Black Friday 2017, so it's no surprise we're already seeing the price drop.If you're thinking if gifting this to someone, get it early because it sold out fast last year.
- adidas sneakers and clothing—20-30% off on eBay : Get NMD sneakers, altheisure wear and more from adidas in this one-day pre-Black Friday eBay sale. The discounts do look bigger than they actually are, as these items sell for less than the listed eBay price at other retailers, but it's still a good discount. And since everything's being sold on adidas's eBay store, there's no risk of shady third-party sellers.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 20% : If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- AncestryDNA—$59 on Ancestry.com (Save $40) : This popular DNA testing kit matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long lost relative.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$479 at B&H (Save $150) : If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished)—$279.99 on eBay (Save $120) : This hair dryer is one of the nicest we tested, and its high price tag was one of the main reasons it lost to the Harry Josh (also on sale for $189 with accessories). But right now you can get a refurbished version for the usual cost of the Harry Josh—that's nearly 50% less than you can find it elsewhere.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$114 on Amazon (Save $35.95) : The Charge 2 was our favorite fitness tracker until the Charge 3 arrived, offering waterproofing, a longer battery life, and a few extra features. The Charge 2 is still amazing, especially when it's $30 less than the Charge 3.
- Nordstrom—Save up to 40% on Sale Items : If you love shopping for clothing and accessories at Nordstrom, and you love getting a. good deal, you'll be happy to know they're giving an extra 40% off sale items now through 11/18.
- REI's totally not Black Friday sale—Save up to 30% sitewide : Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- Sephora—Insiders save an extra 15% with the code "BIBONUS" : If you're a Sephora Insider, you can take advantage of extra savings on your purchase.
- Superdry—Save up to 60% on eBay : You can get great discounts on Superdry clothing and accessories right now, great for anyone in your life who's trendier than you are.
- Shutterfly—Save 50% and get free shipping on holiday cards : Our favorite online photo printing company is running an amazing sale on custom, personalized holiday cards that gets you half off the price AND free shipping. It's the perfect chance to get custom holiday cards, print photos for gifts, and more.
Smart Home Deals
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Starter Kit—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : These are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested. They're back down to they're lowest price and are perfect for adding some festive color to your holiday party.
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2) : If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3) : One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10) : Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
Parenting, Toy, and Game Deals
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30) : This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40) : This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50) : This make cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target : This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Crocodile Dentist—$4.99 on Amazon (Save $7) : This adorable game that low-key teaches the importance of dental hygiene is only $5 right now. It's an add-on item, so you need to spend at least $25 (including this) to get it for this price.
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129 at Walmart (Save $27.18) : Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25) : These are the best-tested kids headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.25 on Amazon (Save $8.74) : This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the colors pink and blue. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
