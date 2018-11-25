— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday sales have dropped across retailers, and this year's deals are incredible. Here at Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers for your mom or best friend, if you want to be the bell of any holiday ball, we've compiled some of the best deals on the best beauty products. Here are our top Cyber Monday beauty picks:

The best beauty deals right now

1. Ulta—Get free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more with code "CYBERMON18," and free shipping over $50. As far as free gifts with purchases, there are plenty: get a 22-piece makeup bag with any $75 purchase, or get a plush robe or throw blanket with any $50 fragrance purchase.

2. Sephora—Save up to 50% on favorite brands like Benefit, Too Faced, Clinique, and more. Here are some of the best deals:

3. Dermstore—Take up to 30% with code "MONDAY" on brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Devacurl.

4. Nordstrom—Get a $50 certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, and up to 60% off many products.

5. Benefit—Take 25% off sitewide with code "BENESAVE."

The best makeup and cosmetics deals

These are the best beauty deals of Cyber Monday!

Becca

Take 30% off the entire site.

Benefit

Take 25% off sitewide with code "BENESAVE."

Bite Beauty

On Black Friday (November 23), get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free five-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "FRIDAY5." On Cyber Monday, the gift changes to a four-piece set.

Boxycharm

Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.

Birchbox

Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.

Cover FX

Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.

e.l.f

Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.

Essence

Through November 26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide.

Glossier

Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.

It Cosmetics

Take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25."

Kat Von D

Save 20% sitewide.

Lime Crime

Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.

MAC

Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.

Nars

Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.

Saks Off Fifth

Through November 26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.

Tarte

Get 25% off sitewide with code "CYBER."

Too Faced

Save 30% on sale items, and get a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.

Urban Decay

Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.

The best Cyber Monday skincare deals

Cyber Monday 2018: The best beauty deals

Algenist

Get 30% off sitewide through November 28 with the code "GLOWON."

Clarisonic

Get 20% off all sets through November 26.

Foreo

Get 25-30% off all devices.

Glossier

Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30:

L’Occitane

From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.

La Roche-Posay

From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."

Murad

Get 30% off sitewide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”

Philosophy

Get 40% off your order and a free Cinnamon Bun body wash with purchases $50+ with code "CYBER2018".

The best Cyber Monday deals hair care and tools

The best Black Friday beauty deals you can still get: Sephora, Ulta, and more

The Beachwaver

Through November 26, get 30% off sitewide with promo code "THANKS30."

Bed Head

Get 20% off sitewide.

Devacurl

Get any four full-sized products for $65.

Ghd

On November 26, get 25% off most gift sets and receive a free heat protectant spray with purchase.

Living Proof

Buy any shampoo, get the matching full-sized conditioner for free through November 27.

Nume

Get 45% off with code "CYBER45," and 40% off on Tuesday November 27 with code "CYBER40."

Ouai

Through November 26, buy two full-sized products, get one 50% off with code "HALFOUAI."

R+Co

Get 25% off when you spend over $75 with the code “CYBER25.”

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

