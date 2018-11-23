– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals just dropped at Sephora—and they are some of the best we’ve ever seen. Sephora's Black Friday beauty offerings feature gift sets priced at $50, $25, $15, and under (and some of the best offerings actually land in that sub-$15 category).

At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year, so we've rounded up the best skincare, makeup, and hair care sales from Sephora, from your favorite brands like Kat Von D, Philosophy, Benefit, Tarte, First Aid Beauty, Milk, and more. Here are the best of the best:

The best beauty, makeup, and skincare deals from Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Bang! Beauty Blowout set — $15 (Save $28)

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tarte Girl Boss Makeup Mini set — $15 (Save $19)

Too Faced Sexy Prime Time set — $12 (Save $12)

IT Cosmetics IT's Your Secret to Confident Skin! — $14 (Save $14)

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast — $15 (Save $14)

Philosophy Comfy, Cozy, Clean — $15 (Save $14)

Caudalie Face Cracker — $15 (Save $20)

Stila Little Big Shots Mini Eye Set — $15 (Save $7)

Sephora Collection Blend and Clean Sponge Set — $14 (Save $15)

Tarte Beach, Sleep, Repeat Mini Set — $10 (Save $17)

Milk Makeup The Cool Kids Duo — $14 (Save $8)

Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 or 3 — $15 (Save $14.50)

Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo — $12 (Save $8)

Becca Drenched in Glow Mini Set — $15 (Save $35)

Peter Thomas Roth Hyaluronic Happy Hour — $15 (Save $16)

Sephora Midnight Skincare Surprise — $10 (Save $10)

Bare Minerals Lunar Light Gen. Nude lip duo — $12 (Save $27)

Lancôme Dramatic Duo Mascara set — $15 (Save $14)

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com