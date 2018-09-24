Autumn is upon us, and with it a host of new items for your to-do list. Whether it's back to school shopping, yard cleanup, or finding the secret deals that only happen this time of year, we've got you covered all season long. Our team of writers and lab techs have been busy testing nearly 125 new products for the month of September. Here's are some of the most useful guides we're sharing right now.

Best Reusable Sandwich Bags

If you or the kids are heading back to school, you probably already picked out a backpack. But maybe you've started to notice how much time and garbage you're throwing away when you pack lunches. Our experts spent two weeks testing reusable sandwich bags to find out whether they can do any better. (TLDR: they can!) Read our Best Reusable Sandwich Bags roundup.

Best Pressure Washers

After a summer of enjoying time outside on the deck, it's time for a good, deep cleaning before winter arrives. A pressure washer is the right tool for the job—for woodwork as well as gutters and house siding. A good pressure washer has sufficient power and intuitive controls, without overwhelming a well-meaning (but untrained) home owner. Read our Best Pressure Washers roundup.

Best Work Gloves

A good set of work gloves will see you through every season, but in the fall they're particularly handy for the grunt work of raking, cleaning gutters, and make home repairs. We brought the top-selling leather, fabric, and nitrile gloves into our labs and threw them into a battery of real-world tests. Read our Best Work Gloves roundup.

Best Grilling Essentials

Did you know that fall is the best time to buy a grill? While the barbeque days are getting fewer, this is the time of year to find a great sale. But our motto is "There's no such thing as a good deal on a bad product." So if you're ready to replace your rusty old grill, check our recommendations first. Read our Best Grilling Essentials for a Perfect Barbecue roundup.

Best Thanksgiving Tools

You may have a hard time believing it, but Thanksgiving is coming soon. We'll be sharing a gravy boat-load full of kitchen tool recommendations in the coming months, but we're kicking it off with this mega-guide. It's is the best of the best of the BEST of what you need if you're hosting T-day this year. Read our Best Thanksgiving Tools roundup.

