Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood speak onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards. They will be hosting the award show again this year.

TV

Tune in: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards” Wednesday on ABC at 8 EST/5 PST. Scheduled performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and Keith Urban.

FILM

Go to: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second film in the series by J.K. Rowling, is in theaters Friday. This time, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) attempt to take down the wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp). The film also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Zoe Kravitz.

Jason Statham stars in the film, "The Meg."

DVD/BLU-RAY

View: “The Meg,” starring Jason Statham, is out Tuesday. In the film, Jonas Taylor (Statham) and his team encounter a 75-foot shark while on a rescue mission. The film also stars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson and Ruby Rose.

Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena in Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico."

STREAMING

Watch: “Narcos: Mexico” premieres on Netflix Friday. The show explores the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. Diego Luna stars as Mexican drug lord Felix Gallardo and Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena.

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during the Firefly Music Festival in 2016. The band's new album "Delta" is out Friday.

MUSIC

Listen: Mumford & Sons’ “Delta” drops on Friday. The album’s first single, “Guiding Light,” premiered in September. The worldwide Delta tour has its first North American stop in Philadelphia on Dec. 7.

