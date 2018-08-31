With 59 places to eat and drink, there is no shortage of choices for hungry visitors at Disney Springs, the ever-expanding dining, shopping and entertainment complex at Florida’s Walt Disney World. Among the latest eateries to join the fray is The Edison. The eclectic venue melds a menu that’s heavy on comfort food with an extensive drink selection and a performance area that comes alive each evening.

As with nearly everything at Disney World, The Edison serves up a heaping helping of theme. It’s pretty hard to miss the place. Located in the center of Disney Springs in an area called The Landing, a tall smokestack adorned with “The Edison” in art deco lettering punctuates the skyline. The chic, industrial vibe is supposed to reflect the building’s origins as an early-1900s power plant. Of course, like the rest of the fictional Disney Springs, none of the back story is true. In fact, The Edison is the former site of the Adventurers Club, a highlight of Disney World’s long-closed Pleasure Island.

Steampunk style, which is all the rage (see Universal Orlando’s Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen), informs the design. A large clockwork, complete with gears and cogs, greets visitors at the entrance. Ancient engines and other remnants of the power plant are on display in the spacious and open two-story space. The Inventor, a character dressed in period garb and requisite steampunk goggles, greets patrons. Fanciful dining areas include the Telegraph Lounge and the Patent Office. On the lower level is a bar, located in the plant’s “boiler room.”

The Patina Restaurant Group, which operates a number of eateries at Disney Springs, runs The Edison. Its concept is based on The Edison in downtown Los Angeles, a nightclub and restaurant housed in a historic building that actually once included a power plant.

Among the signature dishes is Clothesline Candied Bacon ($15). The Instagram-able appetizer features thick slices of bacon slathered in a sweet sauce that are hung on a mini line with clothespins. Another featured item is The Edison burger ($19), a hefty hunk of beef accented with fried onions, bacon and cheese and served with skinny fries. Other hearty fare includes Old-fashioned Meatloaf and Gravy ($24) (in case you're wondering, yes it also includes bacon) and beer-battered fish and chips ($22).

There are lighter options such as Celebrate Summer Salad ($16), a colorful, refreshing and tasty dish that mixes arugula and heirloom tomatoes with watermelon cubes. An intriguing vegan choice is the Impossible Burger ($18). Thanks to the inclusion of heme, an iron-containing compound that is found in meat, the meatless patty looks and behaves like a beef burger and at least partly mimics its taste. It can be ordered with toppings such as fried avocados and harissa cocktail sauce.

For dessert, The Edison has jumped on the shake bandwagon. One of its concoctions, the Black Cherry Cream ($16), blends sour cherries with vanilla gelato and tops it with whipped cream, Gummi Poppers, Nerds, a Pixie Stick and a rainbow pop. There are more conventional choices such as apple cobbler ($12) and chocolate mousse cake ($12).

By day, The Edison is a fine choice for families. At night, the place takes on a different personality. Multiple bars serve an eye-popping array of cocktails, beers, wines and spirits. To really get the party started, some of the featured cocktails can be ordered by the pitcher. At 9:30, the venue shifts to nightclub mode with a curious mix of live music, cabaret-style performers, and dancers, contortionists and aerialists, some of whom used to perform at Disney World’s resident Cirque du Soleil show, “La Nouba.”

The kitchen remains open into the wee hours. A late-night menu includes small-plate items such as lamb meatballs ($14) and fries garnished with bacon and blue cheese ($12) to share. The Edison also serves “midnight breakfast” dishes such as Streusel Brioche Toast ($14) with caramelized bananas and pecans and The Spicy Chicken and Waffle ($18) with pickles and maple-bacon.

The Edison at Disney Springs

