"It's not every day you get to interview a living legend," I noted to Spiderman co-creator Stan Lee back in 2012.

"Well, hurry up while the legend is still living," he said.

It turned out that Lee had another 6 years to go.

The prolific comic book writer, who beyond Spiderman also created the Avengers, X-Men, Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man and so many other classic super heroes, was pitching a new YouTube project that back then was called "Stan Lee's World of Heroes," which has since morphed into "Marvelous TV."

"If you're living in today's world, you've got to have your own digital channel, don't you?" he asked at the time, when he was 89 years old.

In our interview, Lee also talked of his love for AOL, the iPhone and iPad, with which he used to compete at chess against the computer.

Tune in to watch the living legend, and RIP Stan Lee, one of the all-time greats.

