WASHINGTON — Republicans released a new advertisement bashing Democratic lawmakers and protesters who attempted to disrupt hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, the president's pick to serve on the Supreme Court.

The 42-second spot, dubbed "The Left is Crazytown," was paid for by the Republican National Committee and starts out with a black screen with the word "CRAZYTOWN?"

The "Crazytown" spoof appears to try and diminish the descriptions in a book by longtime journalist Bob Woodward that chronicles the Trump administration and uses hours of interviews, documents and diaries by current and former officials within the administration.

Woodward quoted Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, as saying, "It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had."

Kelly denied making the remarks.

The next 40 seconds of the ad feature excerpts from public speeches given by Democratic leaders, including by House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Maxine Waters and Sen. Cory Booker.

"Please, get up in the face of some congresspeople," Booker pleads to a crowd during a speech.

Protesters who organized to disrupt the Senate Judiciary hearings for Kavanaugh were shown throughout the ad with women screaming and being forced from the room by officers.

Pelosi is shown at a news conference saying, "I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country," before images of ant-fascists, wearing all black, are pictured smashing windows and throwing garbage cans.

The ad ends with a black screen and the words "THE LEFT IS CRAZYTOWN."

