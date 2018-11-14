PARADISE, Calif. — The roving teams of forensic anthropologists have come from across the region to find the dead. They wear boots and masks, and use gloved hands and trowels to carefully pick through the ash of the quick-moving inferno. Their task is complex, delicate and harrowing — find those who were unable to escape the flames, identify them and give closure to families desperately searching for reunification or at least certainty.

It is unlike anything anyone here has ever seen before. At least 56 people have been found dead in recent days, making the 215-square-mile Camp Fire the deadliest in California history.

“We’re all human … no matter how many (recoveries) you do and how good you get at keeping your composure, it takes a toll on you,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “It has an impact.”

Hundreds of acres of devastation, with only piles of rubble in some places to identify where structures once stood, face the dozens of teams slowly and painfully searching the area of the Camp Fire to identify the bodies. The fire was only 35 percent contained as of Wednesday.

The task ahead is daunting. Approximately 8,756 homes have burned — thousands more than any other fire in state history — and the list of those unaccounted for stood at 130 as of Wednesday.

In a charred landscape filled with the mangled remains of buildings and vehicles, the specially-trained eyes of forensic anthropologists have become crucial.

“We’re skilled at telling the difference between burnt wood and burnt bones, and if they’re bones we can tell if they are human or animal,” explained Marin Pilloud, a forensic anthropologist with the University of Nevada, Reno.

In Paradise, where most of the search operation is currently centered, the grayed, singed streets are dotted with hundreds of search personnel and roving teams of forensic anthropologists who have volunteered to come and help from sometimes hundreds of miles away. They wear boots and masks, breathing air still rated Very Unhealthy by the state as they go about their work.

The sheriff’s office first called nearby California State University, Chico, and then, realizing the scope of the search ahead of them, extended the request for help to universities in nearby states. Anthropologists from Chico, and universities in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada, answered the call.

So far just three of the 56 people found dead have been publicly identified — Ernest Foss, 65, of Paradise; Jesus Fernandez, 48, of Concow; and Carl Wiley, 77, of Magalia.

As searchers continue their grim task, officials are concerned the death toll will continue to rise.

“I hope it doesn’t, but the possibility is definitely there that it could,” said Butte County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Collins.

Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

Sam Gross/USA TODAY Network

The search

Pilloud and another forensic anthropologist from Nevada, Kyra Stull, led a team of 10 students tasked with identifying remains in the rubble of Paradise and other communities. Their process is systematic, and every house presents a new challenge. Buildings don’t collapse the same way, and the forensic experts are assisted by firefighters who often must cut apart large sheets of metal roofing that have “pancaked” on top of rubble and reinforce partially-collapsed structures.

Both Pilloud and Stull are accustomed to identifying burn victims, but what they experienced in Paradise was unparalleled.

“At this scale and size of the damage, I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Stull said.

The search is guided by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office list of unaccounted for persons. When the department receives a call about a missing person, a deputy is dispatched to the address to see if the residence is still standing.

If it’s unharmed by the flames, the effort to locate the person continues elsewhere. But if it was consumed by the wind-whipped inferno, it’s added to the list of locations needing visits by search teams.

“It’s a feeling of urgency,” Collins said. “We have all these people that want to know the status of their loved ones, and they’re depending on us to get the answers for them. The longer that time goes on without those answers, I can sense that the frustration will build.”

Search crews are also sifting through the rubble of commercial buildings where they suspect people fleeing the flames may have attempted to take refuge.

Reports of missing elderly and those who are immobile give the sheriff’s office “more indication” their residence may need to be searched, Collins added.

Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise.

Sam Gross/USA TODAY Network

Identifying those who died

As they are found, the remains are first carefully cataloged at the site, noting where they were discovered, the movement of the fire and the surroundings.

An osteologist, a scientist who studies bones, would be used to document the context and gather all possible information so that all the anatomical elements of the person could be gathered together even if the fire had caused them to be dispersed, said Christopher Schmidt, a professor of biological anthropology at the University of Indianapolis.

Investigators look for bone features. For example, in a younger person the ends of their bones would not have fused together, while in someone older they would have. Bones can also be used to tell size, sex and in some instances race, as well as whether someone was fine-boned or more robust.

While that wouldn’t help in identifying the remains of an entirely unknown group, such as sometimes happens in mass graves, in this instance who is missing, and who might have been together with whom, is known and could make sorting easier, said Schmidt.

In most circumstances, context helps identify people but that can become difficult if people were racing to leave, said Schmidt, who co-edited the forensic text The Analysis of Burned Human Remains.

“If someone’s not where they were expected to be, if they were out on a road or they got turned around or they were not in the vehicle that was registered to them, for example,” he said.

Search and rescue teams on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 comb through rubble looking for the remains of victims killed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.

Sam Gross/USA TODAY Network

Once all the information that can be gleaned from the site is noted down, the bodies are transported to the Sacramento County Morgue for autopsy. Two mobile morgue units have also been requested from the Department of Justice to assist in the identification efforts.

There, investigators will first attempt more traditional means of identification, such as using fingerprints.

If fingerprints aren’t an option, they will attempt to identify victims through dental records. This is done by taking an X-ray of the teeth or jaw and then comparing it with X-rays from the person’s previous dental visits. Because the shape and placement of fillings is highly individual, finding matches is relatively easy. It’s also possible to compare the internal anatomy of the teeth, said Schmidt.

However, there is concern that some of those records may have been lost in the blaze.The town of Paradise, and many of the surrounding communities known colloquially as “Paradise Ridge” by locals, is a near-complete loss. It’s easier to count the few buildings and homes still standing than it is to count the buildings destroyed.

Among the destroyed buildings are many dentist’s offices. It’s unclear how many of those are gone, but it’s likely the dental records inside them were destroyed, too.

At that point investigators would turn to dentists the victims might have seen previously, but it can be a long process. “It can take months to find the old family dentist, especially if someone once lived back East, for example,” said Schmidt.

Destruction caused by The Camp Fire near Paradise, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

SCOTT CLAUSE, USA TODAY Network

DNA testing

Because so many of the bodies are believed to have been burned beyond recognition, officials are asking family members of those missing to submit DNA samples to see if they match any of the still-unidentified dead.

“We’re finding remains in various states, some of the people badly burned,” Honea said. “Some of them have been reduced to bone, and I suspect that there are some that have been completely consumed.”

Making a plea for DNA samples from relatives even before all the victims had been recovered is "unprecedented,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. “Nobody has ever had to do this before.”

People who suspect their missing loved one is among the dead are being asked to submit a DNA sample at the sheriff’s office. That would generally be a cheek swab, said Celeste Berg, a professor of genomic science at the University of Washington in Seattle

Only a tiny bit of tissue or bone is necessary to do DNA matching, said Berg.

“All you need truthfully is one cell. As long as there’s some tissue that didn't turn into ash, you can get it,” she said.

Once the bodies are in the morgue, the corners office would look for any tissues that still had some structure to them. “They would take a Q-Tip swap or cut a little piece and put that into a small tube, and then that would be sent to the lab where they extract the DNA,” Berg said.

If no tissue is present, it’s still often possible to get DNA from teeth.

“Teeth are a great place for DNA because that enamel cap is 99 percent mineral, so it will protect the DNA that’s inside,” said Schmidt.

Once the sample is collected, a process called amplification is used to make many copies of the person’s DNA. Then using FBI protocols, 20 specific regions on the person’s genome, which are highly variable person to person, are analyzed.

That analysis would then be compared with the database of relatives searching for their loved ones who have given DNA and matches would be made.

The testing must be done by federally- or state-approved labs using certified technicians. The tests themselves only take a few days, but state labs are typically so backed up with regular cases that it can take months to get an answer, said Berg.

In this instance, a private rapid DNA profiling company, called ANDE, is assisting in the effort to identify victims free-of-charge, which should speed up the process tremendously.

That said, given the large number of victims and the need to gather DNA samples from family members, it could take weeks or even months to match all the victims, the experts cautioned.

Last resort

It is possible that prolonged, intense heat could result in the victim being so burned that their bones and teeth are calcinated, leaving only minerals and making DNA identification impossible, said Victor Weedn, a professor of forensic sciences at George Washington University in Irvine, California.

Investigators will likely then turn to “circumstantial evidence,” according to Honea.

That evidence could be the location of the victim, the age of the remains or sex. Honea added circumstantial evidence is a difficult way to try and identify a person, and often times is very uncertain.

It’s unclear how long the search for victims will need to go on. While many of those reported missing have been found safe, there are still families waiting for word on their loved ones.

It's that work that keeps the searchers going.

“At the end of the day we know we’re providing closure to someone, or helping a situation or facilitating identification,” said Stull, the forensic anthropologist from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com