Fans of "The Voice" lost one of their favorite contestants without getting to hear him sing one last time.

On Monday night’s episode, Kelly Clarkson announced that fans would have to say goodbye to Cody Ray Raymond. So why did the Air Force veteran leave "The Voice" before the knockout rounds?

The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter to say he had to drop out of the competition “due to personal matters,” but assured fans that he and his family are OK.

“To all my supporters and new fans, thank you all for the love with my journey so far, but due to personal matters, I’ve had to bring my Voice chapter to an end,” he wrote. “I’m okay, my family’s okay and stay tuned for new music coming. Sending love back.”

"To all my supporters and new fans, thank you all for the love with my journey so far, but due to personal matters, I've had to bring my Voice chapter to an end. I'm okay, my family's okay and stay tuned for new music coming. Sending love back."

Raymond won over Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson during the blind auditions with his version of “Born Under a Bad Sign,” talked about spending a year at the North Pole with the military (they joked he's the only guy who knows if Santa is real) and decided to go #TeamKelly.

In the battle round he was paired with SandyRedd, who got all four judges to turn their chairs during her blind audition. He crushed their performance of “Cry to Me,” knocking out SandyRedd, who was saved by Hudson.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. User @bandaidetk22 said Raymond was, "My top pick. Cryin..."

And @marlahoule said, "you were on my team."

User @marlahoule said, "you were on my team."

User @man5ell had a more specific complaint: "We needed a real rock/blues singer."

User @man5ell had a more specific complaint: "We needed a real rock/blues singer."

