— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Fall is the time for TV. Football season starts back up and our favorite shows are premiering their new seasons (we’re patiently waiting for This Is Us and Riverdale to come back). Want to know what makes watching these things better? A great TV—and an OLED has the best picture quality and viewing experience that will enhance game day and binge watching.

But with great quality usually comes with a high price and these bad boys can typically run you thousands of dollars. Thankfully, we stumbled upon a great deal on the 55-inch LG B8 OLED TV on Massdrop. Originally this model was sold for $2,299.99, but right now you can get it for just $1,499.99. That’s $800 in savings and the first time we’ve ever seen it on sale.

We haven’t tested the B8 yet, but it’s a newer version of the B7, our favorite TV of 2017. We loved its predecesor for the rich picture quality and how affordable it was compared to other OLED TVs. With the B8 we can expect the same incredible picture quality, but it does comes with an upgraded AI ThinQ smart app that may perform slower on its processor.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“You're mostly getting better panel performance, but the smart stuff might actually be more sluggish than last year because they've added functionality but this one has the same processor. It might make your otherwise posh-as-heck purchase feel occasionally stuttery, but most people are paying for the picture quality anyway,” said Lee Neikirk, our television expert.

But even with a slightly slower smart app, you’re still paying for great quality at a great price. Plus, if the 55-inch is too small for you, you can get the 65-inch for $2,099.99 (that’s $700 in savings!).

To access this incredible deal, you do have to sign up for an account with Massdrop, but it's free and will only take a few seconds of your time. Warning: The sale runs until Friday, September 14, and there’s only a limited number of units available, so if you want to upgrade your fall TV game, now may be the time to go for it.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com