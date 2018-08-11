A fast-growing wildfire forced thousands of residents from their homes in northern California on Thursday morning.

The "Camp" Fire has scorched almost 8 square miles in Butte County, which is about 90 miles north of Sacramento, according to Cal Fire. It was not immediately known if there were injuries or deaths.

“This fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!”, Cal Fire officials said on Twitter. Dozens of resources were being called in from throughout the state to help stop the spread of the blaze.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation order was issued for areas of Paradise, a town of about 27,000 people. Fire officials say firefighters are working to access the area and that the blaze continues to spread.

Social media feeds from the area described extreme traffic jams and frantic evacuations as the fire spread.

In Paradise, the Adventist Health Feather River hospital said it has evacuated its patients to other area hospitals due to the fire.

Shary Bernacett says she and her husband tried to get people to leave the mobile home park they manage in Paradise, with just minutes to evacuate as the wildfire approached.

Bernacett said she and her husband “knocked on doors, yelled and screamed” to alert as many of the residents of 53 mobile homes and recreational vehicles as possible to leave the area.

The Butte County Sheriff told residents on Twitter that "if you are unable to take large animals, leave them in open pastures and leave food out. DO NOT lock them up in a barn."

Heavy ash was reported falling as far as away as Chico, some 14 miles west of the fire.

The risk of fire danger is high throughout the state on Thursday, AccuWeather said.

"The combination of ongoing drought, high winds, and very low relative humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for fire weather in parts of California," the National Weather Service said. Widespread red flag warnings are also in effect.

#CampFire [update] off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap off Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon is now 5,000 acres. Evacuations in progress. https://t.co/I2eyWcu8Ro pic.twitter.com/uxt3JPu8B6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 8, 2018

Check out the view from the Skyway. Smoke covering the sky from the #CampFire and traffic heading down both lanes. pic.twitter.com/7oHhhfawDG — Laura Eng (@LauraEngNews) November 8, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press; KXTV-TV, Sacramento, Calif.

