Tom Hanks is not in Greece. And he's not going to be in Greece. He just wanted you to know.

The actor took to Twitter Wednesday night to disavow an event someone has attached his name to.

"To my friends in Greece. Someone is claiming that I am appearing at an event in Athens which is not and has never been true. Tickets are being sold with the promise of my presence," the actor said in a tweet. He added: "Don't be fooled."

Where is Mr. Hanks, you might ask? Well, he's in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

For the record, there is no such entity called Tom Hanks Management and any signature of mine on a contract claiming an agreement is a forgery. @USEmbassyAthens @SNForg @HICDUK @Kathimerini_gr @hicd2017 pic.twitter.com/sHkl39SvMZ — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 4, 2018

Hanks is currently starring in a new film about Rogers, and is even wearing the pioneering children's TV host's classic red cardigan, as seen in a shot released last week by Sony Pictures.

The film is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. Junod is depicted as a cynical scribe who grudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile on the iconic Mr. Rogers. He finds his life-perspective transformed in the process.

Just so we're clear: Hanks is not and will not be in Greece? Check. But he is about to make us all feel safe and happy again? Check check.

Contributing: Susan Haas

