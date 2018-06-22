TripAdvisor offers new exclusive early morning Vatican tour
01 / 32
TripAdvisor is offering a "Waking up the Vatican" early morning tour. This is the entry into the Vatican Museums, Guests will enter with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
02 / 32
This is the entry into the Vatican Museums. The TripAdvisor tour will let guests enter with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
03 / 32
St. Peter's Basilica is part of the Vatican.
04 / 32
TripAdvisor is offering entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
05 / 32
About 25,000 people visit the Vatican each day.
06 / 32
TripAdvisor is offering entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
07 / 32
The clavigero is a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries.
08 / 32
TripAdvisor is offering entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
09 / 32
Product Code: 3731P209 Entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
10 / 32
Product Code: 3731P209 Entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
11 / 32
No more than 20 people will be allowed on the new tour.
12 / 32
During peak season, visitors can wait up to four hours to get into the Vatican Museums.
13 / 32
The Vatican has a large art collections.
14 / 32
TripAdvisor is offering entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
15 / 32
he Vatican Museums contain paintings, sculptures and other works of art collected by the popes through the centuries.
16 / 32
The clavigero is a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries.
17 / 32
he Vatican Museums contain paintings, sculptures and other works of art collected by the popes through the centuries.
18 / 32
About 25,000 people visit the Vatican each day.
19 / 32
The TripAdvisor tour offers entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
20 / 32
The Vatican is TripAdvisor's most popular attraction.
21 / 32
The Vatican has thousands of important pieces of art.
22 / 32
The Vatican is not only home to the Pope. It's home to a large art collection.
23 / 32
The clavigero is a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries.
24 / 32
The clavigero is a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries.
25 / 32
Guest on the new TripAdvisor tour will enter the Sistine Chapel with a guide.
26 / 32
The Sistine Chapel is Michelangelo's masterpiece.
27 / 32
The Vatican Museums hold a large art collection.
28 / 32
The clavigero is a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries.
29 / 32
No more than 20 people will be allowed to be part of the tour.
30 / 32
The tour will end with breakfast on Vatican grounds.
31 / 32
The TripAdvisor tour allows entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
32 / 32
The TripAdvisor tour allows entry into the Vatican Museums with the clavigero, a staff member with the privilege of opening the doors to the Vatican Museums and its galleries, at least an hour before standard early access.
The Sistine Chapel is Michelangelo's masterpiece.
Eustacio Humphrey, Eustacio Humphrey

The Vatican is one of Italy’s most precious attractions, and about 25,000 people line up to tour it each day.

The queues are often long. In peak season, visitors can wait as long as four hours to get in.

Now, TripAdvisor is offering a new tour that will let some people bypass those long lines.
The Waking Up the Vatican tour will get visitors into the compound as early as 6 a.m.—a full hour before all the other early access and VIP tours that are available.

Visitors will enter each room as the clavigero, the Vatican keyholder, enters it. The group, the tour guide and the clavigero will be the only ones present as he unlocks the doors for the day and turns on the lights. The group will be limited to 20 people.

The 20 best-reviewed hotels in Rome

The tour is the only one in which a guide enters the Sistine Chapel with the group to provide commentary on Michelangelo’s masterpiece.

The tour will end with breakfast in the Pinecone Courtyard as other visitors are just starting to arrive for regular tours.

Once the tour ends, visitors can stay at the Vatican for an unlimited amount of time.

The Vatican is TripAdvisor’s most booked attraction.

The Waking up the Vatican tour is available through June 1, 2019, with some blackout dates.

The price is $530.40 per person.

Photos: The grandeur of St. Peter's Basilica
01 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
02 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
03 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
04 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
05 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
06 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
07 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
08 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
09 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
10 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
11 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
12 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
13 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
14 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
15 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
16 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
17 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
18 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
19 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
20 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
21 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
22 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
23 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
24 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
25 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
26 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
27 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
28 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
29 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
30 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
31 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
32 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
33 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
34 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
35 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
36 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
37 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
38 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
39 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
40 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
41 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
42 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
43 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
44 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
45 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
46 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
47 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
48 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
49 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
50 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
51 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
52 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
53 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
54 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
55 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
56 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
57 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
58 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
59 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
60 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
61 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
62 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
63 / 63
St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.
Icon of Rome: The Trevi Fountain
01 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
02 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
03 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
04 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
05 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
06 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
07 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
08 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
09 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
10 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
11 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
12 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
13 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
14 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
15 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
16 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
17 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
18 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
19 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
20 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
21 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
22 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
23 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
24 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
25 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
26 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
27 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
28 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
29 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
30 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
31 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
32 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
33 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
34 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
35 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
36 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
37 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
38 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
39 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
40 / 40
The Trevi Fountain in Rome.
Rome's Colosseum opens top levels with spectacular views
01 / 13
Two visitors take a selfie from the top level of the Colosseum during the re-opening after forty years of the fourth and fifth levels of the famed site, in Rome, Italy on Oct. 3, 2017. Officials showed off the newly restored levels of the Colosseum, which are opening to the public starting Nov. 1.
02 / 13
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum, in Rome, Oct. 3, 2017.
03 / 13
A view taken from the top of the ancient Colosseum during a press preview of the 4th and 5th level of the monument newly opened to the public, on Oct. 3, 2017 in Rome.
04 / 13
People check out the views from the upper level of the Colosseum in Rome.
05 / 13
Stairs lead to upper levels in the Ancient Colosseum in Rome.
06 / 13
A general view taken from the top of the Colosseum on Oct. 3, 2017, in Rome.
07 / 13
Visitors to the Colosseum can now enjoy even more of the spectacular views it offers of Rome. This view taken from the top of the Colosseum shows the Arch of Constantine (L) and people queuing to enter the Colosseum on Oct. 3, 2017 in Rome.
08 / 13
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from a window of an upper level of the site in Rome.
09 / 13
People visit the Ancient Colosseum on October 3, 2017 in Rome.
10 / 13
During ancient Roman times the upper levels were the cheap seats, since they were farthest away from the spectacle.
11 / 13
People visit the Ancient Colosseum on October 3, 2017 in Rome. The top two levels of the 171-foot high Colosseum offer new perspectives on the site.
12 / 13
A general view over the Colosseum after the Inauguration of the new Colosseum visit, which provides access to the upper levels.
13 / 13
Tourists are seen visiting the ancient Colosseum as seen from the topmost floor.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com