Ramping up his campaign appearances in a tough election year, President Donald Trump told Republicans in Nevada on Saturday that he needs a GOP Congress to pursue his agenda on immigration and other items.

"The fact is we need more Republicans, because the Democrats are obstructionists," Trump told a state GOP convention in Las Vegas just days after his immigration policies generated protests nationwide.

Democrats have vowed make Trump's past policy of separating families at the border a major campaign theme, while Trump told the Nevada Republicans, "I like the issue for election, too: Our issue is strong borders, no crime; their issue is open borders, let MS-13 all over our country."

Trump also visited Las Vegas to raise money for Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, an incumbent who faces a tough re-election battle as the GOP tries to keep control of the Senate, which they now control by only a 51-49 margin.

Democrats said the Trump administration's practices, including the detention of children in cage-like facilities — are cruel and inhumane, and will resonate with voters.

In promoting a new television ad highlighting the treatment of kids, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said the spot "ends on a question — 'this is Trump’s America. Is it yours?' — before cautioning viewers to remember the sound of the children’s cries when they go to the polls for the November midterm elections."

Under political pressure, Trump reversed himself this week and signed an executive order designed to keep families together during the process, though he added he would maintain a "zero-tolerance" approach to illegal immigration.

Republicans are at risk of losing control of the House as well as the Senate in November, inspiring a rush of Trump campaign appearances this month to promote GOP candidates and raise money.

Within the next week, Trump will stump in South Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

During his speech to Republicans in Las Vegas, Trump claimed a litany of accomplishments in urging Republicans to work hard for local candidates.

Trump defended his recent nuclear agreement with North Korea ("we had a great chemistry together," he said of leader Kim Jong Un), criticized Mexico over trade as well as immigration, questioned NATO's defense spending, and echoed his threat of tariffs on car imports from Europe.

While touting tax cuts and praising the judges he has appointed, Trump also blamed predecessor Barack Obama for a lot of his political problems, including immigration ("they left us a lot").

In a tweet previewing his appearance, Trump said: "Heading to Nevada to talk trade and immigration with supporters. Country’s economy is stronger than ever before with numbers that are getting better by the week. Tremendous potential, and trade deals are coming along well."

Trump's guests aboard Air Force One included Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manger.

A speakers bureau dropped Lewandowski as a client after a television appearance in which he made a "womp, womp" sound as a Democratic operative criticized the treatment of a 10-year-old migrant girl with Down syndrome.

While Trump has clashed with Heller in the past over issues like health care, the president had nothing but praise for the Nevada senator during his appearance in Nevada.

Heller "was a little bit shaky at the beginning," Trump joked, but Heller has been a "tough cookie" on issues like tax cuts. Trump also helped Heller avoid a divisive primary challenge by talking potential candidate Danny Tarkanian out of running.

Heller's 2018 campaign has a distinction that underscores his underdog status: He is the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state that Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in the presidential election two years ago.

The incumbent is being challenged by well-funded U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, whom Trump referred to as "Wacky Jacky." The president noted that Rosen campaigned with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whom he again referred to as "Pocahantas" to mock her Native American lineage.

Rosen, who has made family separation an issue in a state with a large immigrant population, mocked Trump back in a tweet.

"Is that the best you've got, @realDonaldTrump?" she asked.

Trump also headlined two “roundtables” while in Las Vegas, one with donors to local candidates and another with supporters to discuss tax cuts.





