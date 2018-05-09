WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump suggested Wednesday that he would be open to meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month when world leaders gather in New York for a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

Trump said he would be willing to talk to Iranian leaders if they seek such a meeting.

“It’s up to them, not up to me,” Trump told reporters after a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait.

The president’s remarks came amid escalating attacks on Iran leveled by top Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who denounced Iran’s leaders as a corrupt and mafia-like cabal in a blistering July 22 speech.

On Tuesday, Trump’s U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, said Trump would chair a Security Council meeting on Iran during the U.N. gathering in late September.

Haley said Trump would use that session to highlight Iran’s “violations of international law” and the “general instability” that Iran sows across the Middle East.

Tensions between the two countries have been on the rise since May, when Trump announced the United States would withdraw from a landmark multilateral agreement seeking to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The Trump administration has re-imposed some sanctions that were halted as part of that agreement, which was crafted by the Obama administration, along with France, Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia. Another round of U.S. sanctions is scheduled to hit Iran in November.

Contributing: David Jackson

