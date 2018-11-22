President Donald Trump got his holiday tweet-a-thon rolling early on Thursday with a Thanksgiving Day reminder that it’s a “mean & nasty world out there” before charging that some judges are making the country unsafe.

In a tweet at 6:58 a.m. from his iPhone from Mar-a-Lago, the president was actually quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia, underscoring that the grim state of the world applies “in particular” to the Middle East.

Without mentioning his decision on Wednesday to not let the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi interfere with U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Trump pointed to Pompeo's reference to a "long and historic commitment" with the Saudis, adding that it is one that is "absolutely vital to America’s national security.”

Noting his "100%" agreement with his secretary of state, the president added that "many Billions of Dollars of purchases made in U.S., big Jobs & Oil!"

The tweet appeared to respond to widespread criticism, including from key Republican senators, over his downplaying — “it is what it is” — the Oct. 2 killing of the U.S.-based journalist and the likely involvement of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Three minutes after this opening salvo, Trump was back in trademark Trump all-caps and exclamation-points mode to mark the holiday:

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL!"

While Twitter followers soaked up the salutation for 20 minutes, Trump was back in attack mode, reviving his back-and-forth with Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who rebuked the president on Wednesday for referring to an “Obama judge” in defending the integrity of all federal judges.

....and Safety at the Border, or anywhere else. They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Roberts, from his perch in the third branch, asserted that there were no “Obama judges” or “Trump judges,” rather “an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Trump, for the second day running, begged to differ.

"Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster," Trump tweeted."It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security..."

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

After leaving his readers hanging for nine minutes, Trump weighed back in by adding that judges also must not legislate about "safety at the border, or anywhere else."

"They know nothing about it and are making our Country unsafe. Our great Law Enforcement professionals MUST BE ALLOWED TO DO THEIR JOB! If not there will be only bedlam, chaos, injury and death. We want the Constitution as written!"

Trump was likely referring to a ruling from a California judge on Monday that halted the administration's attempts to bar migrants who enter the country illegally from applying for asylum.

