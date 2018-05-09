Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., arrives to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington.

Jack Gruber, USA TODAY

SAN FRANCISCO -- Top Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg appeared on Capitol Hill and hit on what has emerged as the key battlefront for technology companies in Washington.

“We don’t think it’s a question of whether regulation," she testified during a congressional hearing. "We think it’s a question of the right regulation.”

Senators seized on foreign election interference and growing privacy concerns to raise the specter of regulating social media during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee that ran more than 2 1/2 hours.

They questioned Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey and Sandberg over their companies' efforts to disrupt foreign influence campaigns and the spread of disinformation on their platforms, warning that the companies' efforts were falling short ahead of November's midterm elections as social media users continue to be targeted by foreign actors seeking to exacerbate political divisions in the U.S.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Congress is going to have to take action here," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, warned. "The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end. Where we go from here is an open question."

He added: "The size and reach of your platforms demand that we, as policy makers, do our job, to ensure proper oversight, transparency and protections for American users and for our democratic institutions."

"If the answer is regulation, let’s have an honest dialogue about what that looks like," Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

Data privacy is the basis of legislation Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, said he wants to discuss with Facebook and Twitter.

Facebook shares tumbled 1.5%. Twitter shares fell as much as 6.7% after Dorsey testified that there would have to be "massive shifts" in how Twitter and other social media companies operate.

Damaging revelations from Russian-backed campaigns and the Cambridge Analytica scandal has produced a crush of negative publicity, forcing social media companies to concede regulation is inevitable. Companies have signed off on the Honest Ads Act, which would force more transparency about who runs political ads on their services. Now Facebook and Twitter are gearing up to influence what kind of regulation gets enacted.

Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai said in a blog post Tuesday timed to the hearing that Facebook, Google and Twitter offer users too little information into how they work.

"The public deserves to know more about how these companies operate," he writes. "And we need to seriously think about whether the time has come for these companies to abide by new transparency obligations."

Google's absence from Wednesday's hearing was repeatedly condemned by senators. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) referred to Google as "the invisible witness," represented by an empty chair.

The Senate committee had invited Larry Page, chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, but Google declined, offering to send Kent Walker, its senior vice president for global affairs and a point person on election interference. The committee rejected that.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com