CHICAGO – Prosecutors told jurors Monday that Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke saw a "black boy" with the "audacity" to ignore police commands and fired a barrage of bullets.

"We are here today because the defendant shot Laquan McDonald 16 times," special prosecutor Joseph McMahon told jurors as opening statements began in the highly anticipated murder trial. "It was completely unnecessary."

Van Dyke's lead attorney countered that the officer was confronting an “out-of-control individual who didn’t care about anyone.”

“The evidence is going to show in this case is that Jason Van Dyke is not a murderer,” defense attorney Daniel Herbert said. “The evidence is going to show a scared police officer who was fearful of his life and others and acted within his training.”

The October 2014 shooting death of the 17-year-old McDonald – captured in a chilling police video that was eventually made public – became a touchstone in the larger conversation about policing in African-American communities.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Police were called to Chicago’s Southwest Side Oct. 20, 2014, on reports of a suspect breaking into trucks and stealing radios. They found McDonald with what they say was a knife with a three-inch retractable blade.

In this Oct. 20, 2014 frame from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by CPD officer Jason Van Dyke sixteen times in Chicago.

AP

Immediately after the shooting, a police union spokesman told reporters that the teen lunged at officers with a knife, and Van Dyke had fired in self-defense.

Van Dyke told investigators that he feared for officers’ lives. Several other officers at the scene backed the account.

Police dashboard camera video of the shooting – footage the city was forced by court order to make public 400 days after the incident – appeared to show that McDonald, holding a small knife, was walking away from officers toward a chain-link fence when Van Dyke fired his service weapon.

McMahon showed the video to the jury.

Van Dyke opened fire within six seconds of exiting his police vehicle, he told jurors. Within 1.6 seconds, he said, McDonald was on the ground, "never to get up again."

Still, he said, Van Dyke continued to fire at McDonald for another 12.5 seconds.

Herbert countered that Van Dyke "didn’t know if they were lethal gunshots.”

“He didn’t know if Laquan McDonald had the ability to get back up and attack him," the defense attorney said.

McMahon acknowledged that McDonald slashed the tire and slammed his knifed in the windshield of a police vehicle.

Herbert said the officer followed the law and his training.

On the night before the shooting, he told the jury, police received a report that McDonald had tried to take a woman’s vehicle, but she declined to pursue charges.

Herbert said a truck driver who confronted McDonald as he was breaking into vehicles before police arrived said the teen was menacing and tried to stab him. The driver threw rocks and his cell phone at McDonald to protect himself, Herbert said.

“They want you to go into the final minutes of a two-hour movie without knowing the context,” Herbert said.

More: Chicago cop who shot Laquan McDonald opts for jury trial despite concerns about bias

More: Chicago cop: Murder charge in Laquan McDonald shooting is 'political'

More: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's bombshell news leaves city at crossroads

On the day the video was released, Van Dyke was charged with murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct.

The moment was a reckoning for the city and its police department.

The release of the graphic video set off weeks of mostly peaceful protests. The county prosecutor, Anita Alvarez, accused by activists of taking too long to charge the officer, was voted out of office. And local and federal authorities launched investigations of the police department.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who had argued against releasing the video until the investigation was completed, saw his standing in the city’s sizable African-American community plummet.

Emanuel announced this month that he wouldn’t seek a third term in office. He insists the Van Dyke trial did not impact his decision.

In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, photo Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke walks towards Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan’s bench during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Attorneys made opening statements Monday in Van Dyke's murder trial for the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

AP

In the leadup to the trial, Van Dyke’s defense team insisted that the officer could not get a fair hearing in Chicago. They argued that intense and largely negative media coverage had tarnished his name and tainted the potential jury pool.

Before the opening arguments Monday, Herbert argued that moving the trial to another county, or bringing a jury from another county to Chicago, was the best way to ensure Van Dyke a fair proceeding.

"It is impossible for a (Chicago jury) to be fair and impartial given the inflammatory and negative publicity, as well as the threat of violence if they vote not guilty in this case," he said.

He compared the prosecutors to Pontius Pilate, willing to sacrifice one person to appease the many: They want to serve "Cook County residents a head on a plate."

Police officers in Chicago and elsewhere charged with serious offenses often choose to have a bench trial – meaning the judge hears the case and decides their innocence or guilt.

Van Dyke has opted for a jury trial.

The 12-member jury is made up of eight women and four men. Seven are white, three are Hispanic, one is black and one is Asian.

Cook County, which includes the 5.2 million residents living in Chicago and its inner ring suburbs, is 42.3 percent white, 25 percent Hispanic, 24 percent black and 7.7 percent Asian.

Several months after losing her 2016 reelection, Alvarez, the county prosecutor, agreed for the sake of continuity that a special prosecutor be brought in to handle the case. A team led by Kane County, Illinois state's attorney Joseph McMahon was brought in to serve as the special prosecutor.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com